Cuddle up with a rescue at the Tears 2022 Sleepathon

21 Oct 2022
The Tears 2022 Sleepathon fundraising event is set for Saturday, 12, 19 and 26 November. The Sleepathon is hosted at the Tears Animal Rescue Kennels and Cattery in Sunnydale, Cape Town, inviting animal lovers to dedicate one night to cuddling a rescue pet.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Donations to the Tears Sleepathon help to fund the Tears Mobile Clinic and Tears Veterinary Hospital which provide vital healthcare, including free vaccinations and sterilisations, for pets from low-income communities.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Tears marketing manager, Wendy Scheepers says, “The Tears Sleepathon is one of our favourite and most important fundraising events of the year. In addition to its role as a critical revenue generator for the organisation, it has a massive positive impact on the animals in our care. We like to believe that our ‘Sleepathoners’ also enjoy the experience as much as our shelter animals do, and we’ve been fortunate in the past to facilitate some adoptions as a direct result of the Sleepathon.”

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Tickets, available via the Tears Online Shop, cost R230 per person, with 105 tickets available per evening. “Snoozers” will be required to check-in at the shelter at 5pm. The Sleepathon is officially over at 7am the next morning.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Sponsor/partner packages are available for local businesses and lifestyle brands wanting to engage with an audience of animal lovers while supporting a good cause. For more information or to book, email az.gro.sraeT@nohtapeels or go to www.Tears.org.za/sleepathon.

