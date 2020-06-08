P&G donates R2.5m in hygiene products to those vulnerable during the pandemic

Proctor & Gamble (P&G) South Africa has donated R2.5m in hygiene products to the Department for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. The donation, officially handed over late last month by Vilo Trska, VP and GM at P&G Southern Africa, will be distributed to those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image supplied

“As an essential service company, it’s important to us to help keep people healthy at home by ensuring our products are readily available for purchase throughout the region. We also have a responsibility to provide health, hygiene and cleaning products to those who can’t afford them but need them the most. I am proud, on behalf of P&G South Africa, to hand over more than 12,000 consumer packs consisting of Always Sanitary towels, Pampers diapers and Arial washing power, which will be distributed, through the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, to vulnerable communities across South Africa,” said Trska.Trska also added that the donation formed part of a bigger contribution, highlighting that over R10m in donations have been committed to government and local relief agencies, including almost R2m to the Solidarity Fund.A list of beneficiary organisations assisting women and girls in Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been identified to receive the donated products.