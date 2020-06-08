Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Investment & Philanthropy News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

CSI & Sustainability jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

P&G donates R2.5m in hygiene products to those vulnerable during the pandemic

Proctor & Gamble (P&G) South Africa has donated R2.5m in hygiene products to the Department for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. The donation, officially handed over late last month by Vilo Trska, VP and GM at P&G Southern Africa, will be distributed to those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image supplied

“As an essential service company, it’s important to us to help keep people healthy at home by ensuring our products are readily available for purchase throughout the region. We also have a responsibility to provide health, hygiene and cleaning products to those who can’t afford them but need them the most. I am proud, on behalf of P&G South Africa, to hand over more than 12,000 consumer packs consisting of Always Sanitary towels, Pampers diapers and Arial washing power, which will be distributed, through the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, to vulnerable communities across South Africa,” said Trska.

Trska also added that the donation formed part of a bigger contribution, highlighting that over R10m in donations have been committed to government and local relief agencies, including almost R2m to the Solidarity Fund.

A list of beneficiary organisations assisting women and girls in Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been identified to receive the donated products.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: Proctor & Gamble, Covid-19 pandemic, Covid-19 in SA

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz