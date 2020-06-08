aQuellé Kindness Map plots acts of kindness during lockdown

Water manufacturer aQuellé has launched the aQuellé Kindness Map, an interactive digital map which aims to keep tabs on national acts of kindness towards those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Based on data uploaded by South Africans, the map reflects inspirational stories, with photographs and video, creating a real-time snapshot of the ongoing outreach gestures. Any act of kindness – from phoning a family member or donating books to a children’s home, to buying food vouchers for someone needy or cooking a meal for an elderly neighbour – can be included.“Kindness is contagious. All it takes is one act of kindness to start something positive and we’re hoping our kindness map does just that,” says aQuellé marketing manager Suzelle Stegen.“All of us are feeling the effects of the pandemic and lockdown; there’s a lot of uncertainty out there. But there’s also a lot of good happening, with ordinary people offering kindness and hope and bringing joy. We wanted to highlight these gestures, whatever they may be, and encourage more,” she said.