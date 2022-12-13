Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AfriGISLexisNexisSigma ConnectedBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Employment Equity News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


As transformation laws evolve, what should your company be doing?

13 Dec 2022
Pabi MogosetsiBy: Pabi Mogosetsi
The Employment Equity Act (EEA) - which prohibits discrimination against employees based on several factors from race to religion, gender to disability and much more, has been amended, with the new laws set out to take full effect in September 2023. (CDH, 2022)
Pabi Mogosetsi, Country Manager for Universum Global South Africa
Pabi Mogosetsi, Country Manager for Universum Global South Africa

There have been various changes and amendments to the EEA, but many factors remain for discussion. Every company functions as a living organism, with its own ecosystem and various species thriving and working together to make it work for everyone. Just like any organism, each one is different and has unique needs but what essentially makes them function is the company make-up, which is the people.

Understand your people

This year has been either a magical uprising or a tough year. Regardless of how it went, it was a year of learning and building up the people within the company and building together. The people you have will help when they feel like they belong and can express themselves and be themselves honestly without stigma, and with support from their workplace, they can bring their best selves forth (Wellness Survey, Universum, 2022).

Diversify

Diversity is the spice of life, paraphrasing W Cowper. With the world changing and updating rapidly, we notice that the longer we wait to decide, the harder it gets to find the solution that assists in building a genuinely robust and magnificent plan. The pandemic assisted many people in identifying various skills that most employees have harnessed or are freshly interested in. Diversifying job roles helps create this spice and helps build a beautiful recipe for companies to develop and be ready.

Image source: Getty Images
What employers should know about the new employment equity laws

By 5 Sep 2022

It is time to build relationships beyond industries and beyond departments to create roles that do not dilute but enhance the company image and fill the needs of equally qualified individuals in the company. Your company may have an individual bearing a more extensive education for their role but will not speak up because of the fear of losing their job or any other reason.

Transform and be inclusive

Transformation goes beyond the EEA and BBEEE rules. This is an area where organisations need to decide whether what they are currently doing is functional or not, and to start from the inside out. Understand your building blocks and prepare for the transformation laws coming into effect in 2023, where many changes have been indicated and initiated. Understand who you intrinsically are and how much you can grow from this while embracing everyone and their differences to bring their best and be themselves.

Building up – one size does not fit all

Where to from here? Sometimes, your answers are closest to you without you noticing. Utilise your current skills and strategise accordingly. Your people may have the key and knowledge to turn your efforts around and up. They are your best assets and can grow your strategies further and build a strong people experience to more significant heights. When you include them and are transparent with ideas, you can identify ambassadors who believe in you and grow your company to greater heights.

NextOptions
Pabi Mogosetsi
Pabi Mogosetsi's articles

About Pabi Mogosetsi

Pabi Mogosetsi is Universum Global's Country Manager for South Africa. After 15 years of honing her skills in the branding industry and beyond, in 2021 Pabi Mogosetsi was appointed the new Employer Branding Advisor and Country Manager for Universum South Africa. Pabi believes that an organisation should function as a living organism and should grow and evolve continuously, and strong employer branding is crucial in driving this evolution.
    Read more: transformation, Employment Equity Act, transformation BBBEE, transformation at work, Pabi Mogosetsi

    Related

    Image source: Kristaps Eberlins –
    Using picketing rules and the Code on Harassment to mitigate strike-related violence28 Oct 2022
    Pabi Mogosetsi, country manager for Universum Global South Africa
    Talent retention strategies for today's workplace19 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Report: Black women, young people still excluded from meaningful ownership in film and TV14 Sep 2022
    Image source: Getty Images
    What employers should know about the new employment equity laws5 Sep 2022
    Image source: julief514 –
    Newly amended Employment Equity Act to come into effect in 20231 Sep 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    Standard Bank drives gender equity and transformation31 Aug 2022
    Stricter action needed against workplace harassment
    Stricter action needed against workplace harassment19 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. Peter Vundla, one of the indsutry pioneers who was honoured with a Lifetime Achiever Award at the recent BANA launch
    BANA to drive transformation in advertising sector8 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz