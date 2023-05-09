Legal Labour Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Legal Labour Law

    Court battle looms over Employment Equity Act amendments

    All eyes will be on the High Court as the DA’s challenge to Employment Equity Act amendments will be heard in Pretoria this week.
    By Hugo Pienaar, Asma Cachalia, and Alex van Greuning
    5 May 2025
    5 May 2025
    Image source: fanjianhua from
    Image source: fanjianhua from Freepik

    On 14 June 2023, the Democratic Alliance (DA) launched an application in the Pretoria High Court, challenging some of the most recent amendments to the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 (EEA), as unconstitutional and invalid.

    A key amendment to the EEA was the introduction of section 15A dealing with the determination of sectoral numerical targets. This amendment empowers the Minister of Employment and Labour to identify national economic sectors and, with the advice of the Commission for Employment Equity, set numerical targets to be reached by designated employers in those sectors.

    The introduction of the Minister’s power to set numerical targets per sector occasioned ancillary amendments to the EEA, namely:

    • the introduction of a definition for “sector” in section 1 of the EEA, meaning an industry or service or part of any industry or service;
    • section 20(2A), which requires employment equity plans to align with sector targets;
    • section 42(1)(aA), which introduces compliance with sector targets as a factor that designated employers will be measured against to establish employment equity compliance;
    • section 53(6)(a) and (b), which makes compliance with sector targets a requirement for the issuing of compliance certificates needed to obtain state contracts.

    The aim of the DA’s application is to have sections 15A, 20(2A), 42(1)(aA), 53(6)(a) and 53(6)(b) of the EEA, described above, declared unconstitutional and invalid. One of the grounds for this claim is that it amounts to the power to set quotas, which is contrary to what is allowed for and envisaged by the EEA and section 9 of the Constitution, since the application of quotas in practice may give rise to unfair discrimination.

    The application leaves the balance of the EEA amendments untouched. Neither the new definitions of “designated employers” or “people with disabilities”, nor the further additions or deletions to the provisions of the EEA, are being challenged. These amendments will stand, should the DA’s application be successful.

    The Minister of Employment and Labour, the Commission for Employment Equity, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, are opposing the application.

    On 6 May 2025, the application will be heard in the Pretoria High Court. We anticipate that judgment will not be handed down on the day and will be reserved to be handed down on a later date.

    What are the potential outcomes?

    If the application is successful, it will have to go to the Constitutional Court for confirmation of the unconstitutionality and invalidity of the amendments related to the introduction of sectoral numerical targets.

    If the DA does not succeed in the High Court, it may elect to pursue an appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal, or appeal directly to the Constitutional Court. Either way, we expect this matter is far from over.

    Read more: Hugo Pienaar, Employment Equity Act, Thomson Wilks Attorneys, EE amendments, EE Act, EEAA, EEA Amendments, sectoral targets
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Hugo Pienaar, Asma Cachalia, and Alex van Greuning

    Hugo Pienaar, Asma Cachalia, and Alex van Greuning are employment law associates at Thomson Wilks Attorneys.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz