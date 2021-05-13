Branding Opinion South Africa

    While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
  • RIP to former Spur chief Pierre Van Tonder
    Pierre Van Tonder, Spur Corporation's former CEO, died in a Cape Town hospital at the age of 62 on Sunday evening, 9 May.
  • Kaya 959 appoints Sibongile Mtyali as its new managing director
    The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020. Issued by KAYA 959
Game on: The next big brand opportunity to embrace

13 May 2021
By: Shaune Jordaan
You could certainly be forgiven for thinking that gaming is a niche interest - the reserve of kids, nerds and techies. Because until fairly recently, it was! But that's no longer the case. Like so many other industries, gaming has been markedly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic - in the most positive way.
Photo by Lucie Liz© from Pexels

There are currently 2.7 billion gamers worldwide, who spend an average of 6.5 hours playing each week, according to an article in The Drum. Numbers like these simply cannot be ignored by brands that want to remain not just relevant and competitive, but in business.

Virtual connections


In the past year many forms of entertainment, including professional sports, have had to take a backseat due to COVID-19 lockdowns in various parts of the world. But the coronavirus crisis appears to have had the opposite effect on gaming.

Gaming was ideally positioned to fill the void left by the more traditional forms of entertainment, considering it delivers action, engagement and – perhaps most importantly – connection - albeit via a virtual platform. In the words of Christina Turner, Marketing director for Duracell in the UK, a brand that has embraced gaming as a massive opportunity: “The events of (2020) have elevated the ability of games to provide both kids and adults some connection with their friends and make them feel like they’re participating in some social part of the world.”

Gaming as a strategic brand priority


While few brand marketers could have foreseen how quickly gaming would become a “culture touchstone”, as Digiday describes this new trend, the fact is that brands want to be where people are. And people, it appears, are gaming.

Back in January 2019, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings called the online video game Fortnite a bigger threat to the streaming service than networks like Disney and HBO. Those paying attention would have already had gaming on their radar, but most would have believed it would take far longer to reach the point of critical mass when it becomes a brand priority.

Today, the question for brands isn’t whether or not to get involved in the gaming space, but rather what is the best way in. And marketers – as is their renown – are finding increasingly innovative ways to bring brands into games. Whether it’s sponsorships of teams and individual players, branded characters, in-games ads or strategic partnerships with the video games developer, brands are becoming a seamless part of the gaming experience.

It’s an industry that’s showing no sign of slowing down either, with one estimate suggesting the industry will be worth $180 billion this year. And brands that want to share in the bounty need to get in the game as soon, and as strategically, as possible.

Elevated engagement


No matter the medium or the platform, engagement is always the brand objective – from a marketer or advertiser’s point of view. And gaming provides a level of engagement that makes it possible to forge real connections with fans, as highlighted in an Econsultancy article.

And if engagement is the reward for compelling content, the result of offering users an engaging, memorable experience, then the brand’s role in gaming is not unlike what is expected of it elsewhere – to connect with consumers in an authentic way.
Shaune Jordaan is the co-founder and chief commercial officer at Hoorah Digital. He is passionate about delivering world class results to brands and building a digital culture that drives change. He is the former co-founder/CEO of an award winning performance digital agency with an extensive global client list. He's worked extensively across the globe, growing digital portfolios and leading digital transformation. He is one of Africa's most experienced digital leaders.
online gaming, gaming, gamification, Shaune Jordaan, e-sports

