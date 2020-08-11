The 2020 Africa Brand Summit gears-up for October

Following several months of observing the evolving situation in South Africa (the 2020 host country), the rest of Africa and other parts of the world - all thanks to the health and economic ravages brought about by the advent of the Coronavirus - organisers of this fast-growing summit are now comfortable that hosting a hybrid 2020 summit is the right way to go.

The core event will be hosted at The Vineyard Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa, during the week of 5-9 October. The week’s activities will start on Monday, 5 October with a delegate and media tour of the Cape Peninsula, followed by two Master Classes hosted by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) and Reputation Matters, as well as a gathering of ‘’ on the same day. It will culminate in the core summit on Wednesday, 7 October, and Thursday, 8 October.“Opting for a hybrid summit, as opposed to a 100% virtual event, was not the immediate decision we took following the first announcement of level 5 lockdown, at the end of March. We first considered a complete postponement to 2021, but very briefly; then assessed all options open to us in-line with evolving government regulations. All things considered, we then decided that a hybrid event would be a better compromise and seamless transition from the old way of doing things to the new," says Solly Moeng, Founder & Convenor of the Africa Brand Summit.All current Covid-19 conference restrictions remaining in place – with only a maximum of 50 people allowed to meet at the designated venue - most speakers/panellists and delegates are expected to livestream from across Africa and the rest of the world. This also means that there is no obligation for all participants to come to Cape Town, if they do not already live in the host city.All prescribed health safety measures will be strictly adhered to in all cases where people will gather physically, including during the planned tours: physical distancing, sanitation, facemasks, etc. will remain de rigeur throughout.