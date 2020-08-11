From Cultural Clichés To Brand Authenticity: VMLY&R marketing event presents stellar lineup

VMLY&R South Africa has announced its third marketing conference since the beginning of lockdown.
Titled: Live from The Edge - From Cultural Clichés To Brand Authenticity
, the 90-minute online event will investigate how marketers build brands that get noticed amid intensive competition from global and local competitors.
The rapid growth of emerging markets has given rise to millions of new consumers with increasing spending power. Even though consumer spend trends have shifted over the past few months, research and experience consistently show that cultural relevance and authenticity win the hearts, minds and wallets of consumers.
The line-up of local and global experts, all recognised for their authentic approach to creating market appeal for well-loved brands on the continent, will serve up a high dose of inspirational content.
Already confirmed for the event on 3 September, are local music legends Siya Metane, also known as Slikour and former member of Skwatta Kamp, Master KG and Focalistic, and global industry thinkers Jocelyn Cooper; co-founder of AfroPunk, César Melo, former President at PepsiCo, Mondelez, Colgate-Palmolive and Foster Grant, and CEO of London-based HeyHuman; Neil Davidson who is experienced in successfully bringing global brands to the African mass market.
Live from The Edge was born from VMLY&R’s Digital Edge podcast which then evolved into a series of live events that gave marketers insight into the emerging strategies and technologies that are now commonplace. International guests like Barack Obama’s CTO Harper Reed and Hollywood Director Spike Lee took the stage along with local thinkers to talk, debate and entertain.
This online gathering of some of the finest minds from within our industry and beyond is a not-to-be-missed hour and a half for senior marketing and branding decision-makers. It’s taking place on Thursday, 3 September, at 08h30 SAST.
Registration is free here https://bit.ly/2DsTwHl
.
