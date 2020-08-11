Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Free webinar: The Evolution of Customer Engagement in the Covid-19 Era

11 Aug 2020
Issued by: Arora Online
The Covid-19 Era is profoundly changing the way we engage customers.
Arora Online has brought together a host of dynamic speakers from various industries (travel and tourism, theatre, education, publishing) for a round table discussion on how customer engagement is evolving in response to Covid-19.


Panellists include:
  • Debbie Turner: CEO of Cape Town City Ballet
  • Megan Hollis: Digital Marketing Manager, V&A Waterfront
  • Robert Bernatzeder: Founding Director of Biggestleaf Travel
  • Genna Galloway: Partner, Waterfront Theatre School
  • Armin Wieland: MD of V5 Digital
  • Caira-lee Durand: Marketing Manager at Lockdown, Open Up
  • Leigh Kinross: Former MD of Associated Media
  • Bronwyn Jack: Senior Technical Strategist at Creative Spark
The round table discussion will invite panellists to share their reflections on where they are finding successes and roadblocks in their industries. What have they tried already to engage with their customers in this new reality? What are they considering trying? The discussion will end with a Q&A session which will take queries from the online audience.

Get you free ticket now: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/111846-the-evolution-of-customer-engagement-in-the-covid-19-era/#/

Or contact Arora Online today:
