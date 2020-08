Free webinar: The Evolution of Customer Engagement in the Covid-19 Era

The Covid-19 Era is profoundly changing the way we engage customers.

Debbie Turner: CEO of Cape Town City Ballet



Megan Hollis: Digital Marketing Manager, V&A Waterfront



Robert Bernatzeder: Founding Director of Biggestleaf Travel



Genna Galloway: Partner, Waterfront Theatre School



Armin Wieland: MD of V5 Digital



Caira-lee Durand: Marketing Manager at Lockdown, Open Up



Leigh Kinross: Former MD of Associated Media



Bronwyn Jack: Senior Technical Strategist at Creative Spark

Phone: 082 553 1031



WhatsApp: 066 080 2236



Email: info@aroraonline.co.za



Or visit our website or Facebook page!



Download our handy Intro deck and rate card

Arora Online has brought together a host of dynamic speakers from various industries (travel and tourism, theatre, education, publishing) for a round table discussion on how customer engagement is evolving in response to Covid-19.Panellists include:The round table discussion will invite panellists to share their reflections on where they are finding successes and roadblocks in their industries. What have they tried already to engage with their customers in this new reality? What are they considering trying? The discussion will end with a Q&A session which will take queries from the online audience.Get you free ticket now: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/111846-the-evolution-of-customer-engagement-in-the-covid-19-era/#/ Or contact Arora Online today: