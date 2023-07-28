Natasha Bruwer is named acting chair of CoreNet Global Sub-Saharan African Networking Group

Natasha Bruwer has been appointed acting chair of the CoreNet Global Sub-Saharan African Networking Group (SSANG), bringing nearly two decades of hands-on experience in global corporate real estate to the role.

Natasha Bruwer, managing director of Cushman & Wakefield BROLL Occupier Services

Natasha is the highly regarded managing director of Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL Occupier Services, and in her move from deputy chair to acting chair of CoreNet Global SSANG, she will continue to build on the strong foundation of providing valuable resources for professionals with the strategic responsibility for real estate. These professionals contribute significantly to the success of business and society in South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa.

“It is a privilege to act as chair this CoreNet Global group, which has so much to offer corporate real estate professionals at a time when community and connection are critical,” said Natasha.

She added, “The role of corporate real estate in shaping business and economic success cannot be over-emphasised. The corporate real estate profession plays a strategic role within corporate infrastructure. Our profession is innovative, agile and resilient and it is truly humbling and exciting to be part of this network as we navigate and influence the future of corporate real estate together.”

Natasha warmly thanked outgoing chair Rashen Maharaj, who will be starting a new position as COO of Individual Consulting at Alexforbes from 1 August 2023, for the leadership, energy, guidance and structure he brought to the network.

Commenting on his experience chairing the group, Rashen said, “Don’t underestimate the power of corporate real estate in South Africa. The CoreNet Global network enables strategic contributions that create real value for its members and their organisations.”

CoreNet Global is a non-profit association representing nearly 10,000 members in 50 countries with strategic responsibility for the real estate assets of large corporations. Its mission is to advance the practice of corporate real estate through professional development opportunities, publications, research, conferences and networking in 46 local chapters and networking groups globally.

CoreNet Global SSANG focuses on the corporate real estate industry in Africa. They provide learning, education, networking, and personal excellence programmes suited for local members and professionals. Though there are various real estate organisations in the region, only CoreNet Global specifically caters to corporate real estate professionals.

The CoreNet Global SSANG board of dedicated volunteers is committed to elevating the role of corporate real estate professionals. Board members include ChéGaier, senior account manager at CBRE Excellerate; Janice Moodley, head strategic enablement (real estate) for the Standard Bank Group; and Mughtar Parker, executive director, properties and services, University of Cape Town.



