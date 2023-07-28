Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BinanceAICPA & CIMABonitasBrave GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

#Bookmarks2023

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Standard Bank to acquire remainder of Liberty Two Degrees

28 Jul 2023
By: Tannur Anders
Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender by assets, will take full control of property company Liberty Two Degrees, its subsidiary said on Thursday, betting on a recovery in South Africa's depressed property prices.
Image source: kritchanut –
Image source: kritchanut – 123RF.com

The lender currently owns 58.52% of L2D and its insurance arm Liberty Group will acquire the remaining shares from minority shareholders at R5.55, a more than 40% premium to Wednesday's closing price, the companies said in a statement.

The purchase of all the outstanding shares would cost Standard Bank around R1.87bn ($106m), according to Reuters calculations based on Refinitiv data.

Shares of L2D, which counts Johannesburg's Sandton City mall among its assets, jumped on Thursday to close in line with the offer price.

Most of South Africa's property companies, which operate as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), are trading far below the value of their assets, sparking sector consolidation, buy outs and de-listings.

Shares have underperformed with the property index up 44% since a March 2020 crash, compared with banks and mining companies which have more than doubled in value.

"The macro-economic environment has resulted in a valuation deterioration across the listed property sector since 2018, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic," L2D said.

L2D has stakes in 15 properties across the country with a value of R8.2bn, translating to R7.51 per share, 35% more than the offer price.

"If you believe the long term valuation is correct ... you are buying the assets at a discount, despite the big premium," said Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at lender FNB and a director of rival Emira Property Fund.

Casparus Treurnicht, portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management, said the lender was taking a long term view on the turnaround of the sector as interest rates ease in the future.

L2D will announce its interim results for the six-months ended 30 June on Monday. Its shares will be delisted after the tender.

($1 = 17.6281 rand)

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Tannur Anders

Reporting by Tannur Anders; editing by Promit Mukherjee, Kirsten Donovan
Read more: Standard Bank, Liberty Group, acquisition, Wayne McCurrie, Liberty Two Degrees, Tannur Anders

Related

Source: 123RF
Connecting the dots to deliver sustainable healthcare1 day ago
Diana Springer has been appointed as head of brand and marketing. Source: Supplied.
Standard Bank appoints Diana Springer as head of brand and marketing21 Jul 2023
Why top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives
Broad MediaWhy top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives18 Jul 2023
Source: © PRovoke Media PRovoke Media's Influence 100 features a number of South African communicators
South African communicators feature on PRovoke Media's Influence 100 2023 list14 Jul 2023
Mandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises
Food Forward SAMandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises27 Jun 2023
Source: © The Reading List The cover of Freedom Writer: My Life and Times, the autobiography of legendary journalist Juby Mayet
Sanef fund to fight misinformation on journalism27 Jun 2023
Image: Danette Breitenbach. All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award 2023 winners
#SBSJA2023: All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 winners24 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz