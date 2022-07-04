Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PyrotecBurger KingBizcommunity.comDistellBMi ResearchWunderman ThompsonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & bev. services News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Spur group launches RocoMamas Drive Thru format

4 Jul 2022
Following the successful launch of the Spur Drive Thru format in 2021, the Spur Corporation has just introduced the country's first RocoMamas Drive Thru, located in Little Falls, Johannesburg. A second RocoMamas Drive Thru is planned for Queenswood in Pretoria later this year.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The move is another step in the group's strategy of expanding convenient and lucrative channels to meet customer requirements for easy access to their favourite meals.

Diversifying trading channels


According to the Spur group, venturing into the drive-through space is a "perfect extension" for the RocoMamas brand, which popularised the smashburger in South Africa.

#Newsmaker: Vuyo Henda steps up to the plate as Spur Corp's new chief marketing officer
#Newsmaker: Vuyo Henda steps up to the plate as Spur Corp's new chief marketing officer

By 25 May 2022


Spur Corporation CEO, Val Nichas, commented: “There are widespread changes in the trading environment, as well as shifting consumer trends. These create opportunities for innovation, which include providing alternative trading channels, such as drive-through offerings, new meal solutions and expansion of restaurant formats.

“As the largest contributor to takeaways in the group and an innovative brand, RocoMamas was the perfect choice for our second Drive Thru offering.”

Milestone in RocoMamas’ development


Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied
The new Drive Thru space is designed to create a vibrant atmosphere for both customers who drive through or choose to sit down. Graffiti and custom-made visuals by local artists create a distinctive experience, while staying true to the bold design ethos of the brand.

Nkululeko Zulu, COO of RocoMamas, commented: “This is a key milestone in RocoMamas’ development on the eve of our 10th anniversary next year.

“The brand prides itself on offering customers an exclusive experience by providing interactivity through the iconic ‘Make Your Own burger’ where anyone can create their ultimate burger.

Zulu concluded, “We believe the ‘rockstar’ experience of our brand and the different and fresh flavours of our food and ingredients will set us apart from most traditional drive-through restaurants. We will also provide value for money offers and a redesigned menu to further expand on our successful product range.”
NextOptions
Read more: Spur Corporation, RocoMamas, restaurant chains, restaurant franchising, Val Nichas, SA restaurants



Related

#Newsmaker: Vuyo Henda steps up to the plate as Spur Corp's new chief marketing officer
#Newsmaker: Vuyo Henda steps up to the plate as Spur Corp's new chief marketing officer25 May 2022
Spur Corporation appoints Connect, an M&C Saatchi company
Spur Corporation appoints Connect, an M&C Saatchi company11 May 2022
Steers owner buys majority stake in Lexi's Healthy Eatery
Steers owner buys majority stake in Lexi's Healthy Eatery30 Mar 2022
Celebrating superwomen in the restaurant industry
The Publicity WorkshopCelebrating superwomen in the restaurant industry10 Mar 2022
Image supplied
South Africa dishes the details on its favourite delivered food11 Jan 2022
Spur Corporation commits to using only cage-free hens by 2025
Spur Corporation commits to using only cage-free hens by 202515 Dec 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz