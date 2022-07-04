Spur group launches RocoMamas Drive Thru format

Source: Supplied

Diversifying trading channels

Milestone in RocoMamas’ development

The move is another step in the group's strategy of expanding convenient and lucrative channels to meet customer requirements for easy access to their favourite meals.According to the Spur group, venturing into the drive-through space is a "perfect extension" for the RocoMamas brand, which popularised the smashburger in South Africa.Spur Corporation CEO, Val Nichas, commented: “There are widespread changes in the trading environment, as well as shifting consumer trends. These create opportunities for innovation, which include providing alternative trading channels, such as drive-through offerings, new meal solutions and expansion of restaurant formats.“As the largest contributor to takeaways in the group and an innovative brand, RocoMamas was the perfect choice for our second Drive Thru offering.”The new Drive Thru space is designed to create a vibrant atmosphere for both customers who drive through or choose to sit down. Graffiti and custom-made visuals by local artists create a distinctive experience, while staying true to the bold design ethos of the brand.Nkululeko Zulu, COO of RocoMamas, commented: “This is a key milestone in RocoMamas’ development on the eve of our 10th anniversary next year.“The brand prides itself on offering customers an exclusive experience by providing interactivity through the iconic ‘Make Your Own burger’ where anyone can create their ultimate burger.Zulu concluded, “We believe the ‘rockstar’ experience of our brand and the different and fresh flavours of our food and ingredients will set us apart from most traditional drive-through restaurants. We will also provide value for money offers and a redesigned menu to further expand on our successful product range.”