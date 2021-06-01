Food & bev. services News South Africa

First Spur Drive Thru restaurant opens in SA

1 Jun 2021
Spur Steak Ranches has opened its first Spur Drive Thru restaurant in a bid to diversify its offering and appeal to customers looking for safe and more convenient ways to grab their favourite meals.


Located in Heinrich Ave, Karenpark, Pretoria, the new Spur drive-thru sits alongside a traditional Spur restaurant giving customers the choice of takeaway or sit-down.

The drive-thru offers meals that customers will find at traditional Spur restaurants, with the addition of a few new menu items like "tripchips, breakfasts in-hand, and delicious roadhouse-style desserts on the go", according to Spur.

Spur Corporation, the franchise restaurant brand's parent company, announced in March this year that it would be expanding its takeaway format after seeing strong growth in this category during the past year. These expansion plans included a drive-thru format for its RocoMamas chain, a drive-thru-clip-on for the Spur franchise and a drive-thru, click-and-collect option for the Bento franchise.


Val Nichas, Spur Corporation CEO commented on the Spur Drive Thru launch, “We are extremely excited to be launching the Spur brand into the drive-thru category, we are most grateful for the tremendous efforts of our internal teams and for the trust and partnership of our franchisee partner, Charles Fourie and his broader team.

"Spur Steak Ranches is on a journey of transformation as a brand and business. The introduction of the Drive Thru is one of the progressive steps we are taking towards a more sustainable brand and business.”

Spur group to expand takeaway format following revenue slump

The company is introducing drive-thru formats for its RocoMamas and Spur franchises and a drive-thru, click-and-collect option for Bento franchises...

3 Mar 2021


Franchisee partner, Charles Fourie, has been instrumental in driving the project after he recognised a customer need and proposed the idea of a drive-thru to the restaurant group. It has been a two-year journey for Fourie and his team who have altered their business to bring the new model to market.

“We are very proud and humbled to be part of this amazing project. Everybody involved worked very hard to make this dream come true. The Spur Drive Thru was built on a lot of passion, determination, and hard work from every team member. We are thankful, excited and looking forward to welcoming the Pretoria community to share this wonderful experience with you,” said Fourie.
