Game completes wave of store revamps

Massmart retailer Game has completed the revamp of all its 115 across the country. The store refresh is part of Game's turnaround strategy and aims to provide consumers with a more appealing and intuitive store experience.
Source: Supplied
The retailer also launched a refreshed website
in April offering advanced sourcing logic for geo-location of products, improved search and navigation, and additional merchandise categories such as liquor.
“Shopping at Game is going to look and feel different for the consumer going forward, whether they shop in-store or online. We continue to transform our business in line with the wants and needs of our customer and are investing heavily into customer service and the overall customer experience,” says Katherine Madley, vice president of marketing at Game.
Halfway Day sale launches
On Friday, 1 July, Game launched its first Halfway Day sale in South Africa, offering discounts on best-selling items. The retailer says it plans to hold this sale annually, to provide consumers with "unbeatable deals" on whatever they need to make it through the second half of the year.
“Game leads the way in South Africa in terms of deep discounts. As South Africa’s most Googled retailer during Black Friday, we took the decision to launch this one-day-only, mid-year sale, offering our consumers unbeatable deals to rival all other deals in the market,” explains Madley.
As South African consumers face mounting economic pressure, Madley notes that Game also offered its 52-year-old Price Beat Promise on all Halfway Day deals – which ensures that customers pay the lowest price in the market on any item stocked at Game.
According to the promise, if customers find the exact same product at any other retailer at a lower price, Game will not only match the price, but will beat it by 10% on the difference – both before and for 21 days after purchase.