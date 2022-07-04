Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PyrotecBurger KingBizcommunity.comDistellBMi ResearchWunderman ThompsonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Sales Intern Cape town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Game completes wave of store revamps

    4 Jul 2022
    Massmart retailer Game has completed the revamp of all its 115 across the country. The store refresh is part of Game's turnaround strategy and aims to provide consumers with a more appealing and intuitive store experience.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The retailer also launched a refreshed website in April offering advanced sourcing logic for geo-location of products, improved search and navigation, and additional merchandise categories such as liquor.

    “Shopping at Game is going to look and feel different for the consumer going forward, whether they shop in-store or online. We continue to transform our business in line with the wants and needs of our customer and are investing heavily into customer service and the overall customer experience,” says Katherine Madley, vice president of marketing at Game.

    Game reveals innovative new retail concept in Gauteng
    Game reveals innovative new retail concept in Gauteng

    17 Sep 2020


    Halfway Day sale launches


    On Friday, 1 July, Game launched its first Halfway Day sale in South Africa, offering discounts on best-selling items. The retailer says it plans to hold this sale annually, to provide consumers with "unbeatable deals" on whatever they need to make it through the second half of the year.

    “Game leads the way in South Africa in terms of deep discounts. As South Africa’s most Googled retailer during Black Friday, we took the decision to launch this one-day-only, mid-year sale, offering our consumers unbeatable deals to rival all other deals in the market,” explains Madley.


    As South African consumers face mounting economic pressure, Madley notes that Game also offered its 52-year-old Price Beat Promise on all Halfway Day deals – which ensures that customers pay the lowest price in the market on any item stocked at Game.

    According to the promise, if customers find the exact same product at any other retailer at a lower price, Game will not only match the price, but will beat it by 10% on the difference – both before and for 21 days after purchase.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Massmart, Game, retail promotions, store design, Katherine Madley, physical retail



    Related

    Gauteng mall opens 'value hub' as shoppers search for savings
    Gauteng mall opens 'value hub' as shoppers search for savings3 days ago
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Covid can't break South Africa's love affair with shopping malls30 Jun 2022
    Massmart acquires appliance brand Eiger
    Massmart acquires appliance brand Eiger29 Jun 2022
    Massmart store presence on OneCart to double by December
    Massmart store presence on OneCart to double by December21 Jun 2022
    Supplied. The Grey and Savanna team with SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes this year
    SA's first Gold Lion at Cannes 202221 Jun 2022
    5 local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists
    5 local agencies in first Cannes Lions shortlists19 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz