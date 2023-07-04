From homemade to retail shelves: Alfros is inspired by ancient hair growth secrets

Created in 2019 by then 17-year-old Aldora Chindombe, Alfros is a modern and vibrant company that specialises in producing natural and organic hair growth products. Growing up as a young girl with a 4C hair type, Chindombe struggled to find products that were easily absorbed by her hair and that allowed her hair to retain length.

Aldora Chindombe. Image supplied

It was then that her interest began in ancient hair growth secrets from different tribes around the world as well as modern techniques, which are still organic in order to tackle the issue of hair breakage and lack of hair growth.

"I began formulating Chebe butter from home with a mixture of different natural ingredients, including essential oils, for my own use, and when people started noticing rapid results and asking me to make products for them too, I was motivated to start my own brand to help others overcome the hair issues I once faced."

After spending a great deal of time coming up with the perfect formula and perfect consistency, the new and improved Alfros Chebe butter was launched in January 2019.

"I did every single thing from product formulation to the label design. Now looking back, I can admit that I definitely had a lot of room for improvement with those first labels, but hey, we all start somewhere. As soon as I launched my first product, I reached out to salons and beauty stores with a proposal in order to collaborate with them, and after a lot of no's, we finally got our first yes from a cosmetic shop called New Look (Jabula at the time), and this was definitely the moment when I realised that everything is possible."

Fast forward to 2023, Alfros has signed contracts with major retailers such as Clicks and Faithful to Nature.

Alfros is a combination of two names Aldora and Afro, however, every single one of the products is inspired by an ancient hair growth secret from a tribe around the world.

One of the factors that has allowed Alfros to stand out in a market flooded with natural hair products is that the products contain very unique yet effective ingredients that are rarely found in South Africa.

Image supplied

Chebe Butter: Our Chebe Butter is infused with chébé which is the haircare secret of an African ethnic group in Chad known as the Basara tribe. This tribe is known to have very long naturally coarse hair that famously goes passed their rear ends. They cover their hair in a homemade chebe mixture that keeps their hair super moisturised and lubricated, which is the reason given for why their hair hardly ever breaks, even from childhood.

Mupeque Oil Range: Mupeque Oil is a dark oil that is extracted by older women from the fruits of a typical shrub that grows in the mountainous regions of Angola, specifically in Namibe, Lubango and Benguela. Mupeque Oil is an Angolan hair growth secret, traditionally used by Angolan tribes for hair growth and skin treatment. Alfros Mupeque Oil and leave-in conditioner help increase hair volume, accelerate hair growth and prevent hair breakage and loss.

The Violet Rice Range is inspired by the Huangluo Yao tribe in China, also known as the women with the longest hair in the world. Alfros Violet Rice Shampoo is infused with violet rice, aloe vera and jojoba esters for smooth, shiny, moisturised hair. It is a mild, gentle and sulphate-free shampoo formulated to remove build-up while detangling and rejuvenating the hair strands.

"At first, all of our products were homemade, but as demand started growing, we had to produce in larger quantities up to a point where we finally moved from manufacturing from home to having contract manufacturers in the same year," notes Chindombe.

Currently, all Alfros products are formulated by professional chemists who specialise in natural and organic products, and all production, as well as packaging, takes place in a factory to make sure we give clients the best quality products, she says.

"One of my biggest challenges [since starting up] would have to be staying consistent and disciplined. I know that those are two key ingredients for success, however, it is also something that none of us are born with and we have to work towards every single day," notes Chindombe.

Despite all the challenges faced since Alfros has been operating, the main reason that kept Chindombe focused was her desire to break glass ceilings and show other young women of colour that they have the power of change and development in their hands, regardless of the industry they find themselves in.

"We have the ability to lead and inspire others. Countless women have reached out to me in the past years saying that I have inspired them to pursue their passion and start their own business, and that is definitely motivation for me to keep striving towards greater things in an attempt to pave the way for others in my generation."