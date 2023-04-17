Sorbet announces their exciting new app to enhance the Sorbet customer experience

The Sorbet App allows guests to book treatments, reschedule appointments, view their service history, check loyalty points, buy gift cards and earn rewards by referring a friend, anywhere and anytime.

Leading beauty therapy brand, Sorbet, has introduced a convenient new app designed to enhance the Sorbet customer experience. The app, which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store or the Sorbet web site, offers access to all Sorbet Salon, Sorbet Nailbar, Sorbet Hairbar, Sorbet Man and Candi&Co stores, bringing a whole new level of engagement and convenience for Sorbet guests. Now manicures, pedicures, skincare treatments and great hair days are all in the palm of your hand.

“We listened to what our Sorbet guests wanted and developed the new app to bring them all the benefits of engaging with us at any time that suits them,” says Sorbet Group CEO, Linda Sinclair. “It’s built to provide a seamless, engaging and accessible experience for every one of our valued guests, to ensure they continue to get that Sorbet feeling.”

The Sorbet App offers a range of beauty, hair and grooming treatments offered across their amazing brands, Sorbet Salon, Sorbet Nailbar, Sorbet Hairbar, Sorbet MAN and Candi&Co. that deliver head-to-toe confidence for everyone.

Sorbet Salon is the go-to destination for all-round nail and skin beauty treatments which include the best in nail treatments, face care, waxing, massages brows and lashes. Sorbet Hairbar is the place for colour, cuts, hairstyling and nails. Sorbet Man is the hot spot for the very best in male grooming that include hair, face and body treatments and Candi&Co is the one-stop-shop for all things wig, braid and nails.

“We’re all about spreading the love,” says Linda. “That means you can step into any of our stores and strut out looking and feeling like a million dollars.”

