How a hobby turned into a successful business for Corium Skincare's Vuyi Zondi

The brand was formed on the premise of reintroducing age-old beauty practices and ingredients passed down from mother to daughter in order to precisely develop effective and reasonably priced skincare products.
Our interview with Corium Skincare's founder, Vuyi Zondi, reveals more about how the company came to be.
My name is Vuyi Zondi, and I founded Corium Skincare as a hobby. I had an interest in grooming products and started experimenting with DIY natural skincare ingredients such as shea butter. With enough courage, I advertised these on social media and found there to be an interest in the products; this is where the process of formalising the business, getting a name, CIPC registration and finding a skincare formulator started.
My background is in management consulting particularly strategy and business improvement consulting. I have worked on a number of turnaround projects which equipped me with a generalist cover of aptitudes and skills to help me run a business. Educationally, I hold a BSc. Hons and a postgraduate diploma in business administration, all from Wits University.
You don't know how little you know about business until you decide to start the business, from opening a bank account to filing for registration to trying to put together a team and products; so much is just experimental at the beginning. That has been the greatest challenge - accumulating enough knowledge to follow all the steps.
Finances and capital are also great problems in the beginning. You need to prioritise what the business can afford and have a piecemeal approach to starting the business.
Very important, to revitalise the economy and create employment opportunities. It is a way of giving back.
It gave us credibility as a startup and also validated our efforts. It was a recognition of our work and its value to external stakeholders.
This has been the hardest part of business, trying to migrate into retail stores is an expensive and daunting jump as a business. It is a complex and expensive exercise.
For greater retail presence, for a greater footprint on the continent, international shipping and product range extension. The brand should be synonymous with quality, credibility and affordability.
Do as much research as possible and take everything as a piecemeal approach. Always take your audience along with you.