Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Gauteng Tourism AuthorityCity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comdmg events AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

MICE News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Travel Designer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Registration now open for Meetings Africa 2023

    20 Sep 2022
    Speaking at the recent Tourism Business Council of South Africa's maiden Leadership Conference on Friday, 16 September, South African Tourism Acting CEO, Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo officially announced the opening of registrations for Meetings Africa 2023.
    Source:
    Source: South Africa National Convention Bureau

    Meetings Africa is a Pan-African business events trade show, showcasing Africa's diverse offering of services and products, where African associations and African meetings industry professionals can partner to help transform our continent.

    Meetings Africa's BONDay to provide educational sessions for attendees
    Meetings Africa's BONDay to provide educational sessions for attendees

    21 Feb 2020

    The next edition of Meetings Africa will take place in a physical format at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from 28 February to 1 March 2023, with Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) preceding the show on 27 February 2023.

    In 2022, Meetings Africa brought together 161 buyers and 216 exhibitors from 13 African countries.

    "Meetings Africa 2023 aims to amplify the continent’s stories of success and to showcase to the world what Africa has to offer as a business events destination," says Zinhle Nzama, acting chief convention bureau officer at the South African National Convention Bureau.

    Nzama says that the SANCB is also excited to launch Meetings Africa’s new positioning, “Africa’s success built on quality connections" because it encompasses exactly what Meetings Africa aims to do; creating a platform for African exhibitors to showcase to international buyers, for Africa’s success.

    To wrap up Meetings Africa 2022 and in preparation for the 2023 edition, the Meetings Africa team conducted debriefing sessions, one-on-ones and focus group sessions. During these sessions, the post-show survey results were shared, and insights derived from the sessions have been used to actively enhance the show offering.

    To register for the show, visit the Meetings Africa website, email az.oc.acirfasgniteem@rotibihxe or call 011 476 5104.

    NextOptions
    Read more: tourism industry, Meetings Africa, events industry, travel industry, meetings and events, tourism and travel, MICE industry

    Related

    Guest expectations have changed. Here's how tech can help
    Guest expectations have changed. Here's how tech can help1 day ago
    Source: Supplied
    Air Belgium launches direct route to Europe for South Africa15 Sep 2022
    SA Express enters final liquidation
    SA Express enters final liquidation15 Sep 2022
    3 trends shaping the solo travel experience
    3 trends shaping the solo travel experience14 Sep 2022
    Sale of Acsa not on the table - minister
    Sale of Acsa not on the table - minister13 Sep 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Daily Delta flights to CPT to take off in December12 Sep 2022
    Cape Town rings in #TourismMonth with several initiatives for locals
    Cape Town rings in #TourismMonth with several initiatives for locals12 Sep 2022
    #TourismMonth: Rebuilding SA's tourism sector
    #TourismMonth: Rebuilding SA's tourism sector12 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz