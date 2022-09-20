Registration now open for Meetings Africa 2023

Speaking at the recent Tourism Business Council of South Africa's maiden Leadership Conference on Friday, 16 September, South African Tourism Acting CEO, Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo officially announced the opening of registrations for Meetings Africa 2023.

Meetings Africa is a Pan-African business events trade show, showcasing Africa's diverse offering of services and products, where African associations and African meetings industry professionals can partner to help transform our continent.

The next edition of Meetings Africa will take place in a physical format at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from 28 February to 1 March 2023, with Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) preceding the show on 27 February 2023.

In 2022, Meetings Africa brought together 161 buyers and 216 exhibitors from 13 African countries.

"Meetings Africa 2023 aims to amplify the continent’s stories of success and to showcase to the world what Africa has to offer as a business events destination," says Zinhle Nzama, acting chief convention bureau officer at the South African National Convention Bureau.

Nzama says that the SANCB is also excited to launch Meetings Africa’s new positioning, “Africa’s success built on quality connections" because it encompasses exactly what Meetings Africa aims to do; creating a platform for African exhibitors to showcase to international buyers, for Africa’s success.

To wrap up Meetings Africa 2022 and in preparation for the 2023 edition, the Meetings Africa team conducted debriefing sessions, one-on-ones and focus group sessions. During these sessions, the post-show survey results were shared, and insights derived from the sessions have been used to actively enhance the show offering.

To register for the show, visit the Meetings Africa website, email az.oc.acirfasgniteem@rotibihxe or call 011 476 5104.