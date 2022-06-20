Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Nahana Communications GroupPrimedia BroadcastingMedia24 LifestyleHuaweiHook, Line & SinkerWunderman ThompsonSilversoftAdvertising Media ForumDentsuDUO Marketing + CommunicationsThe Hardy BoysAPO GroupJoe Public UnitedFox Networks GroupGrey AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Mobile Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Search jobs

Africa


Local mental health app for teens wins prestigious international award

29 Jun 2022
Issued by: Media24 Lifestyle
Vive Teens, a South African personal mental wellness app for young people, was recently named as one of the winners of the Young Mental Health Challenge during a World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Switzerland.
Local mental health app for teens wins prestigious international award
This competition was launched by Uplink, an innovation platform of the WEF that seeks to find solutions to pressing global issues, such as youth mental health, through launching challenges and competitions.

Addressing a global issue

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in seven people aged 10 to 19 experiences a mental disorder. The WHO adds that in this age group, depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability and the fourth leading cause of death among 15- to 19-year-olds is suicide.

The challenge

There were more than 120 entries, and they were evaluated on several key points, including potential for growth, equitability and inclusivity, identifying mental health issues early on and offering long-term support.

Ultimately, 14 top innovators, including Vive Teens, were chosen as winners. “We are honoured to be sharing this win with our fellow innovators,” says Edwin Kassier, Vive Teen’s chief technology officer. “We are trying to solve some of the biggest problems facing our youth and society; being chosen has inspired us to work even harder in bringing this platform to life.

“This is a win for us, but also for local start-ups, confirming the world-class talent and innovation on South Africa’s doorstep,” he adds.

The winners will join the UpLink Innovation Network Programme, where in addition to working together, they’ll interact with other organisations, experts and companies to improve their offerings, gain visibility, attract partners and funding – all to ultimately have a greater impact.

“Our goal has always been to get the platform into the hands of every teenager we can find,” Edwin says. “This win is only the beginning of our journey. We will use this opportunity to put a spotlight on mental health and the importance of improving access, particularly to those in need.”

More about Vive Teens

Created by Cortex Logic, an artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology company, this subscription-based app is a cutting-edge, AI-driven personal wellness companion that not only helps teens cope with the challenges they face every day but also contributes to the development of balanced, emotionally mature and well-prepared young adults. Available 24/7, it offers advice on various issues, from anxiety and stress to divorce and bullying, as well as access to a network of human-led mental health support, giving teens the tools they need to better cope with the challenges they face.

For more on Vive Teens, visit their website at viveyou.com and connect with them on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

For more information, contact Vive Teens at moc.uoyeviv@ofni.

Additional sources: uplink.weforum.org; who.int

NextOptions
Media24 Lifestyle
Media24 Lifestyle, publishers of South Africa's top lifestyle and magazine brands has aligned its sales and marketing activities with a solution-orientated, go-to-market approach that places client's branded content within a trusted environment.

Related

Michelle Moss, Director: Assessments at Signium Africa, and an industrial psychologist
Managing mental health in a post-Covid, hybrid workplace20 Jun 2022
Source: Supplied. Dr Richard Malkin, chief executive officer of Workforce Healthcare.
Remote working is here to stay: what businesses must now consider20 Jun 2022
Image source: RODNAE Productions from
Children's mental health and the digital world: how to get the balance right17 Jun 2022
Source: Supplied.
Groote Schuur Hospital opens adolescent centre of excellence16 Mar 2022
Source: Supplied.
Durban and Coastal Mental Health appoints new executive director25 Jan 2022
Source:
5 mindful breathing techniques that are key to employee wellness in 202214 Jan 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz