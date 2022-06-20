Local mental health app for teens wins prestigious international award

Vive Teens, a South African personal mental wellness app for young people, was recently named as one of the winners of the Young Mental Health Challenge during a World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Switzerland.
This competition was launched by Uplink, an innovation platform of the WEF that seeks to find solutions to pressing global issues, such as youth mental health, through launching challenges and competitions.Addressing a global issue
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in seven people aged 10 to 19 experiences a mental disorder. The WHO adds that in this age group, depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability and the fourth leading cause of death among 15- to 19-year-olds is suicide.The challenge
There were more than 120 entries, and they were evaluated on several key points, including potential for growth, equitability and inclusivity, identifying mental health issues early on and offering long-term support.
Ultimately, 14 top innovators, including Vive Teens, were chosen as winners. “We are honoured to be sharing this win with our fellow innovators,” says Edwin Kassier, Vive Teen’s chief technology officer. “We are trying to solve some of the biggest problems facing our youth and society; being chosen has inspired us to work even harder in bringing this platform to life.
“This is a win for us, but also for local start-ups, confirming the world-class talent and innovation on South Africa’s doorstep,” he adds.
The winners will join the UpLink Innovation Network Programme, where in addition to working together, they’ll interact with other organisations, experts and companies to improve their offerings, gain visibility, attract partners and funding – all to ultimately have a greater impact.
“Our goal has always been to get the platform into the hands of every teenager we can find,” Edwin says. “This win is only the beginning of our journey. We will use this opportunity to put a spotlight on mental health and the importance of improving access, particularly to those in need.” More about Vive Teens
Created by Cortex Logic
, an artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology company, this subscription-based app is a cutting-edge, AI-driven personal wellness companion that not only helps teens cope with the challenges they face every day but also contributes to the development of balanced, emotionally mature and well-prepared young adults. Available 24/7, it offers advice on various issues, from anxiety and stress to divorce and bullying, as well as access to a network of human-led mental health support, giving teens the tools they need to better cope with the challenges they face.
