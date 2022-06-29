The Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022

Every year, for the past 17 years, the Mail & Guardian has celebrated Youth Month with the recognition of South Africa's exemplary youth who are blazing the trail towards national growth and development. The 200 Young South Africans project is an M&G signature event and flagship supplement that has become a national media calendar production in South Africa. This list of eminent young people has over the years served as a benchmark for excellence and recognition of the power of the youth in their various fields of expertise.