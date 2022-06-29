The Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022

As the nation and the world emerges from adapting to a socially-distanced work-life environment, this year the Mail & Guardian
is delighted to be hosting a hybrid event - an exciting awards ceremony to be held at the iconic Market Theatre in Johannesburg alongside a virtual livestream via our 200 Young South Africans website.
On 30 June 2022 from 6pm the Mail & Guardian
’s deputy editor Athandiwe Saba and her co-host - comedian, writer and director Kagiso Lediga - will deliver an inspiring evening of glitz and fun entertainment as we celebrate South Africa’s rich, diverse cultures and our place as world leaders in the performing arts.
Our special guest performers will include Ami Faku, award-winning singer and songwriter, and Vuyelwa Maluleke, spoken word artist, scriptwriter and actor, among others. It will be a time to network, reconnect and foster life-long partnerships as we continue to build a better future for our people.
We invite you to be a part of this celebration via our virtual livestream on 30 June 2022 from 6pm via 200youngsouthafricans.co.za
and grab a print copy of the 200 Young South Africans supplement on Friday 1 July 2022.
For more information:
Mahlodi Makate: az.oc.gm@midolham
Cell: 072 774 1053
or
Chrystal Drying: az.oc.gm@dlatsyrhc