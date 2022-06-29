Industries

29 Jun 2022
Issued by: Mail & Guardian
Every year, for the past 17 years, the Mail & Guardian has celebrated Youth Month with the recognition of South Africa's exemplary youth who are blazing the trail towards national growth and development. The 200 Young South Africans project is an M&G signature event and flagship supplement that has become a national media calendar production in South Africa. This list of eminent young people has over the years served as a benchmark for excellence and recognition of the power of the youth in their various fields of expertise.
The Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022

As the nation and the world emerges from adapting to a socially-distanced work-life environment, this year the Mail & Guardian is delighted to be hosting a hybrid event - an exciting awards ceremony to be held at the iconic Market Theatre in Johannesburg alongside a virtual livestream via our 200 Young South Africans website.

On 30 June 2022 from 6pm the Mail & Guardian’s deputy editor Athandiwe Saba and her co-host - comedian, writer and director Kagiso Lediga - will deliver an inspiring evening of glitz and fun entertainment as we celebrate South Africa’s rich, diverse cultures and our place as world leaders in the performing arts.

Our special guest performers will include Ami Faku, award-winning singer and songwriter, and Vuyelwa Maluleke, spoken word artist, scriptwriter and actor, among others. It will be a time to network, reconnect and foster life-long partnerships as we continue to build a better future for our people.

We invite you to be a part of this celebration via our virtual livestream on 30 June 2022 from 6pm via 200youngsouthafricans.co.za and grab a print copy of the 200 Young South Africans supplement on Friday 1 July 2022.

For more information:

Mahlodi Makate: az.oc.gm@midolham
Cell: 072 774 1053

or

Chrystal Drying: az.oc.gm@dlatsyrhc

