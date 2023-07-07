Industries

D&AD 2023 awards 179 New Blood Awards

7 Jul 2023
D&AD has revealed the Pencil level for winners of the 2023 New Blood Awards, the organisation's annual awards programme that celebrates emerging creative talent and creates opportunities to work on industry-set briefs.
Image supplied. A Black Pencil was awarded to Sky React by Sophie Ross of Norwich University of the Arts, responding to a brief set by Sky to transport entertainment to new digital experiences
Image supplied. A Black Pencil was awarded to Sky React by Sophie Ross of Norwich University of the Arts, responding to a brief set by Sky to transport entertainment to new digital experiences

This year 179 Pencils were awarded in recognition of the exceptional creative responses to these briefs, including two Black Pencils (the highest accolade), 33 Yellow, 39 Graphite and 98 Wood Pencils. Seven White Pencils were also awarded for outstanding work that uses the power of creativity to do good

Winning a Black, White and Yellow Pencil this year was stand-out entry Put a helmet on like ô by Linh Nguyễn Khắc Hải & Quỳnh Nguyễn Ngọc Nhã of Vietnam.

A Black Pencil was also awarded to Sky React by Sophie Ross of Norwich University of the Arts.

Put a helmet on like ô by Linh Nguy?n Kh?c H?i & Qu?nh Nguy?n Ng?c Nhã of Vietnam, created in response to a brief set by Google Fonts & HMCT to lead the way through type-led activism.
Put a helmet on like ô by Linh Nguy?n Kh?c H?i & Qu?nh Nguy?n Ng?c Nhã of Vietnam, created in response to a brief set by Google Fonts & HMCT to lead the way through type-led activism.

New Blood is one of the world’s largest student competitions, representing the best emerging young talent from around the globe.

A huge wave of creative optimism

Hand-picked by industry-leading luminaries from design and advertising, the winners impressed the judges with their creative thinking and practical skills and tonight were each awarded one of the industry’s most prestigious creative accolades: a New Blood Pencil.

Entrants are in full or part-time education, recent graduates who finished their course within the past two years, or 23 or under. Winners typically go on to work with some of the biggest names in the industry.

"The New Blood Awards always deliver a huge wave of creative optimism for our industry.

"This year was no different; against a backdrop of job uncertainty, unappreciated creative education and a cost of living crisis; the quality of the work still shone with the winners providing thoughtful and beautifully crafted responses to our briefs," says Paul Drake, foundations director at D&AD.

"We look forward to seeing what they go on to do next and the impact they have on our industry and beyond," he adds.

The winners of this year’s awards were celebrated during the New Blood Awards Ceremony, which took place at 7pm (BST) on Thursday 6 July, in London, the UK.

