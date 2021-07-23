Entries open for 2021 Best Recycled Plastic Product of the Year Awards

Green Economy News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro Dome
    WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
  • Mr Price purchase of Yuppiechef gets the go-ahead
    South Africa's Competition Tribunal has approved the sale of Yuppiechef to the Mr Price Group.
  • 7 Questions to ask your digital media partner: From an agency MD
    Digital marketing is by far the most popular choice for brands looking to reach existing and new customers. However, where it can become pricey is when you spend money on digital media. This spend is used to promote a brand using various digital media platforms like Google, Facebook, or LinkedIn. By Ryan Sauer
  • How cooking oil brought a moment of joy during a dreadful week
    It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in South Africa in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined. This, without question, says something about the versatility of the product. It says even more about the state of the state. When you are shown up by canola, you might want to revisit your strategy. By Howard Feldman
  • Park Advertising launches digital performance unit, Lucid Media
    Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.
  • Transnet hit by cyberattack - Operations disrupted nationwide
    The Transnet Port Terminals website has been hacked, implying that all companies under Transnet have been affected. All Transnet websites were down at the time when reporting was done for this SA Trucker article. The publication cited sources who requested to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Entries open for 2021 Best Recycled Plastic Product of the Year Awards

23 Jul 2021
Entries are now open for the South African Plastics Recycling Organisation's (Sapro) 2021 Best Recycled Plastic Product of the Year Awards. The biennial competition aims to raise awareness and showcase the wide variety of products that are locally designed and manufactured using recycled plastics.
Palletplast - winner of 2019 Sapro Best Recycled Product of the Year Award. Source: Supplied

“The event is a cornerstone of our strategy to grow the demand for plastic recyclate and helps to improve market acceptance of locally manufactured recycled plastic products. By acknowledging and showcasing the remarkable and inspiring range of manufactured goods that can be made from recycled materials, Sapro encourages brand owners, retailers, converters and industrial designers to consider recycled plastics as a material of choice,” says Phil Sereme, general manager of Sapro.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s awards ceremony will be a virtual event that takes place on Thursday, 14 October. During the event, the recycler of the material, the manufacturer of the product as well as the brand owner will be acknowledged. Each category will have a winner and the overall winner will be awarded.

Top fashion brands remain reliant on synthetics, guilty of greenwashing - report

A new study calls out some of the world's biggest fashion brands for their continued reliance on synthetic fibres made from fossil fuels, and for deceiving consumers with false green claims...

12 Jul 2021


Judging criteria


According to Sereme, entries will be judged on a number of criteria, such as the life expectancy and sustainability of product, measures that were taken to ensure product consistency and customer satisfaction despite recycled material content, tonnages (or potential tonnages) of plastic waste that were converted and diverted from landfill, as well as the technical achievements in manufacturing to overcome recycled material challenges.

“It is important for us to recognise and reward recyclers for creating new end-markets for recyclate that not only will continue to be in demand five years from now, but that also exhibit a 'wow factor' resulting in people starting to think differently about recycled materials,” he explains.

Lego reveals first prototype brick made from recycled plastic bottles

The prototype uses PET plastic from discarded bottles and is the first brick made from a recycled material to meet the company's quality and safety requirements...

24 Jun 2021


Award categories


Sapro has also revealed that various new categories have been introduced for this year’s competition, namely:
  • Packaging for non-food products: Packaging made from recycled plastic and used for non-food packaging products, e.g., home-care, personal-care, chemicals, lubricants, etc.
  • Packaging for food and beverages: Plastic packaging used for food-contact applications.
  • Agriculture and related products: Product packaging and items used in the agricultural sector, e.g., irrigation pipes, crop protection, animal feed troughs, etc.
  • Household and leisure products: Products such as plastic knives, forks and plastic bowls, domestic-ware, broom handles, garden chairs, etc.
  • Automotive, electronic, technical and engineering: Products such as electric plugs and automobile bumpers, dash boards and mirror housings, machine switches, etc.
  • Construction and building sector: Products ranging from roof sheeting, building bricks and paving to plumbing applications.
  • Textile and clothing: Products manufactured from recycled material in the clothing or allied textile sector.
  • Volume Award: Products made of 100% post-consumer recyclate (PCR). This will be for applications that, in the opinion of the judges, utilises "substantial volumes" of post-consumer recyclate.
  • Overall winner: The overall "best-in-class" application from all of the above categories.

Petco diversifies into multi-materials

The South African PET plastic PRO is diversifying into multi-materials to ensure that its members remain compliant under new packaging sustainability laws...

21 Jun 2021


The closing date for submissions is Wednesday, 15 September, and entrants are required to deliver the actual, physical product along with the completed entry form, product description and two professional quality, high resolution digital images (minimum of 1mb in size) on a clearly marked CD or memory stick to Plastics SA’s head office in Midrand.

For more information about the Sapro Awards for Best Recycled Product of the Year, to download entry forms and rules as well read more about previous years’ winners, click here.
Comment

Read more: SAPRO, Plastics SA, South African Plastics Recycling Organisation

Related

Annual South African Plastics Recycling Survey results released19 Mar 2021
Annual survey reveals plastics recycling figures for 201916 Oct 2020
Eco-heroes advised to stay safe this Clean-Up and Recycle SA Week4 Sep 2020
CSIR finds reusable plastic carrier bags best - provided consumers reuse them19 Jun 2020
Mpact PlasticsPolystyrene: Supreme packaging, here to stay!10 Mar 2020
SA Plastics Pact signed, 2025 targets set for circular economy6 Feb 2020
TUT launches new BEngTech degree to meet skills demand in plastics industry15 Nov 2019
Plastics|SA releases plastics recycling figures for 201821 Aug 2019

News


Show more
Let's do Biz