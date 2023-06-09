Aquila named best Muslim-friendly game reserve

Aquila Private Game Reserve has been awarded the Halal In Travel award for Best Muslim-Friendly Game Reserve. The award was presented at the CrescentRating Global Summit in Singapore, which was attended by distinguished guests including ambassadors of Spain and Türkiye, as well as tourism and other ministers from countries around the globe.

Source: Supplied

Aquila was recognised for its outstanding commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all guests of diverse cultures and various faiths.

Searl Derman, the owner of Aquila, expressed his happiness at winning this prestigious award. Derman stressed that the honour demonstrated Aquila's unwavering dedication to embracing visitors from all across the world, regardless of their cultural and religious backgrounds. He added that the acknowledgement of Aquila was particularly important when the world needs greater love, understanding, and respect for one another.

Johan van Schalkwyk, the group marketing and trade manager of Aquila Collection, accepted the award on behalf of Aquila. During his acceptance speech, he emphasised that the award went beyond the physical attributes of the reserve, such as the on-site prayer room and the services and facilities offered. He highlighted that the recognition was a testament to the staff's dedication to ensuring guests have the freedom to express and practice their respective religions and faiths while on a safari in Cape Town.

The Halal In Travel award further solidifies Aquila's position as a leading brand in the tourism industry. With its picturesque location near Cape Town and its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Aquila continues to attract visitors from all walks of life. Guests can enjoy a truly immersive Big 5 safari experience while appreciating the abundant wildlife and breathtaking landscapes.

Searl Derman concludes: "We are proud that Aquila Private Game Reserve stands as a beacon of peace, harmony and unity in the global tourism landscape."