Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

FusionDesignCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Aquila named best Muslim-friendly game reserve

9 Jun 2023
Aquila Private Game Reserve has been awarded the Halal In Travel award for Best Muslim-Friendly Game Reserve. The award was presented at the CrescentRating Global Summit in Singapore, which was attended by distinguished guests including ambassadors of Spain and Türkiye, as well as tourism and other ministers from countries around the globe.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Aquila was recognised for its outstanding commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all guests of diverse cultures and various faiths.

Searl Derman, the owner of Aquila, expressed his happiness at winning this prestigious award. Derman stressed that the honour demonstrated Aquila's unwavering dedication to embracing visitors from all across the world, regardless of their cultural and religious backgrounds. He added that the acknowledgement of Aquila was particularly important when the world needs greater love, understanding, and respect for one another.

Johan van Schalkwyk, the group marketing and trade manager of Aquila Collection, accepted the award on behalf of Aquila. During his acceptance speech, he emphasised that the award went beyond the physical attributes of the reserve, such as the on-site prayer room and the services and facilities offered. He highlighted that the recognition was a testament to the staff's dedication to ensuring guests have the freedom to express and practice their respective religions and faiths while on a safari in Cape Town.

The Halal In Travel award further solidifies Aquila's position as a leading brand in the tourism industry. With its picturesque location near Cape Town and its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Aquila continues to attract visitors from all walks of life. Guests can enjoy a truly immersive Big 5 safari experience while appreciating the abundant wildlife and breathtaking landscapes.

Searl Derman concludes: "We are proud that Aquila Private Game Reserve stands as a beacon of peace, harmony and unity in the global tourism landscape."

NextOptions
Read more: Aquila Private Game Reserve, travel industry, game reserve



Related

Global air travel demand continues strong in April
Global air travel demand continues strong in April5 Jun 2023
Aquila hosts mega-fam trip in CPT to boost tourism from Poland
Aquila hosts mega-fam trip in CPT to boost tourism from Poland30 May 2023
Tourism minister presents budget, outlines key priorities
Tourism minister presents budget, outlines key priorities25 May 2023
Source: Supplied
Navigating a green future: How airlines can chart sustainable strategies to stay ahead18 May 2023
Source: stokpic via
Cape Town achieves record high 2022/23 cruise tourism season9 May 2023
SA Tourism taps into Middle Eastern market, uplifts SMMEs at ATM Dubai
SA Tourism taps into Middle Eastern market, uplifts SMMEs at ATM Dubai4 May 2023
58% of e-visas rejected due to expired travel dates, reports show
58% of e-visas rejected due to expired travel dates, reports show4 May 2023
Embracing the tech revolution: What hotels need to do to stay ahead
Embracing the tech revolution: What hotels need to do to stay ahead3 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz