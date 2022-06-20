Pursuing sustainable livelihoods - these South African youths are shining examples of resilience

Ziningi Mazibuko showed her mettle from the start of the Abashintshi programme, when she received the Best Entrepreneur Award from Sappi CEO Alex Thiel back in 2018

Sthembiso Dlamini (front centre) stands proudly in front of one of the many houses he has built, along with the team from Sappi (fltr: Mpho Lethoko, Beryl Traore, Mthobisi Mazibuko (Umshintshi Winterton), Sthembiso Dlamini, Angel Sibisi, Zee Zeka-Ngcamu, Buke Ngcamu and Bongani Hadebe)