AfricaMonth: Tech lessons from DevConf 2023

For BET Software, it was a chance to showcase the company’s brand and to strengthen its presence in the market. The conference also provided a wealth of knowledge through thought-provoking sessions, engaging workshops, and valuable networking opportunities.
Grant Meldrum, national business development executive at BET Software, shares some takeaway tech lessons from DevConf.
Inspiring.
The session by Johan Olivier, titled: “A Developer’s Odyssey To Overcoming Fear, Anxiety And Burnout”. While most of the sessions that I attended concentrated on how to improve and maximise technical ability, Johan's session focused on the importance of developing non-technical skills such as EQ, organisational behavior, mentorship and leadership skills. These lessons are critical to the successful career paths of all developers to help reduce fear, anxiety and burnout.
Firstly, that South African universities are not doing enough to promote and support technology development studies to students, which could adversely affect the building of technology companies in the future. Secondly, that business success is dependent on understanding and using big data. And lastly, that companies which have high-performing technology departments are generally market leaders, have higher ROI, are more robust during economic cycles and have higher employee retention than those that don’t.
Our booth attracted the highest traffic and interest at both the Pretoria and CPT conventions, due to interactive elements such as spin-and-win, our prize giveaways, BET developer interface with our team members and other developers. This helped to increase awareness of the BET Software brand and helped with the collection of potential developer candidates’ details that could lead to them considering BET Software as a future employer.
I would suggest that the organisers arrange more panel discussions around various developer issues and challenges and invite industry leaders to discuss and debate these issues to help to truly fulfil this positioning.
BET Software can help to locate, develop and train developers across the continent to ensure employment, economic upliftment, as well as the development and success of numerous partner companies and associated businesses.
That nothing is impossible, and the sky is the limit!