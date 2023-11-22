ISA awarded Net Zero Carbon Level 1 certificate

The Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA) has awarded Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) a Net Zero Carbon Level 1: Building Emissions certification for the standardised design of small clinics.

Cabinet approved the establishment of Infrastructure SA, which is responsible for raising additional funding for the projects, and driving efforts to ensure that implementation is expedited and projects are completed.

It is governed under the executive authority of the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure. The top governance structure within ISA is the Infrastructure Investment Committee (IIC), chaired by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

The development of a standardised design for frequently designed public assets, such as small clinics, is a mandate given to ISA by Cabinet in 2021 for the purposes of accelerating planning and delivery of social infrastructure, developing updated cost estimates and reducing professional service costs for frequently delivered public infrastructure.

The Net Zero Carbon Level 1 Building Emissions certificate is defined as ‘a building that is highly energy-efficient, and the remaining energy use is from renewable energy, preferably on-site but also off-site where absolutely necessary, so that there are zero net carbon emissions on an annual basis (Net Zero)’.

“The updated designs provided by ISA mean that a small clinic will be able to cover its own operational electrical consumption with its own embedded renewable energy system which leads to a design that reduces onsite bulk service provision and greatly reduced operational costs, over the building’s lifecycle,” Mbasa Tshombe from ISA.

Tshombe said they are still consulting with the various stakeholders prior to making a presentation before Cabinet.

“We are hoping the presentation before Cabinet will be early next year,” he said.

Best practice standards

In addition, the building materials and services have been designed at green building best practice standards, including technologies related to water efficiency, waste reduction and energy efficiency.

“The building is simple to build and prioritises low skill labour. Its major wall and floor material is either Biomass Insulated Concrete (BIC) or other suitable alternative technology building material with impressive sustainability criteria,” said Tshombe.

The building has been designed in response to the major challenges facing SA clinics, which include cross infection, waiting times and access for people with disabilities.

ISA has over the past few months worked on a long-term plan for infrastructure development across the country, the National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) 2050.

About R6.224tn is estimated to be needed in infrastructure finance between 2016 and 2040.

ISA is an infrastructure centre of excellence and is established as a single point of entry for infrastructure planning, management, and delivery.

It is a catalyst for closing the infrastructure investment gap and meeting the infrastructure target set out in the National Development Plan, and provides best practises in project preparation, leadership on infrastructure planning, technical and financial support for nationally prioritised infrastructure projects and programmes.

The Green Building Council SA was formed in 2007 to lead the greening of South Africa’s commercial property sector. They provide the tools, training, knowledge and networks to promote green building practices across the country and build a national movement that will change the way the world is built.