SAICE inaugurates 2025 president, on path to net zero

Sustainability, resilience, and net zero were the defining themes of the South African Institution of Civil Engineering’s (SAICE) 2025 presidential inauguration. Andrew Clothier, the outgoing 2024 SAICE president, reflected on a year marked by reimagining and reshaping the civil engineering sector, as the organisation prioritised greener energies, net zero carbon emissions, and climate resilience. These focus areas align with South Africa’s ongoing infrastructure challenges in water, waste, energy, and transportation.

Source: Glenov Brancovic/Unsplash

“South Africa is one of the 30 driest countries globally and is moving from water-scarce to water-stressed,” Clothier stated.

“Demand will outstrip supply by 2030, compounded by ageing infrastructure… the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) reports that 25% of water is lost due to leakages, and 90% of the country’s 824 wastewater treatment plants have reached capacity.”

Clothier also highlighted the impact of the “construction mafia” on projects worth over R69bn.

This, combined with fee discounts deviating from established guidelines, undermines safety and quality in the sector.

Tender management crisis

Another concern is the lack of expertise in tender management.

“Institutions often issue tenders without the requisite skills to adjudicate or manage them post-award,” he explained, mentioning the urgency of addressing this issue in 2025.

Further professionalisation of the industry is also underway, with educational institutions prioritising compliance with the Identification of Engineering Work (IDW) qualification, which becomes mandatory from April 1, 2025.

While concerns remain, this is expected to positively impact the sector.

Positive developments

Infrastructure South Africa has allocated R30bn to rail utility and port investments, while Eskom is spearheading over 100 energy projects worth R240bn alongside 40 green energy projects valued at R300bn for the 2024/25 financial year.

These initiatives are anticipated to generate approximately 500,000 jobs and significantly advance net zero carbon emission goals.

Reflecting on his tenure, Clothier expressed optimism.

“Engaging across civil engineering sectors has shown me the potential for growth and sustainability,” he said as he welcomed the 2025 SAICE president, Friedrich Slabbert.

Recognising excellence

Clothier’s final act as president was presenting the prestigious Presidential Award to Takalani Netshipale, a leader whose contributions have inspired the engineering community.

Netshipale’s accolades include co-championing SAICE’s diversity and ethics pillars, completing the 2024 Women in Leadership Programme, and receiving the Big Five Impact Rising Star Award.

“This award reinforces my sense of belonging within SAICE,” said Netshipale.

“It inspires me to encourage others to find their place in this profession and share stories that guide future generations.”

Vision for 2025

Incoming president Friedrich Slabbert’s theme, From Mowing the Lawn to Shaping the Future, represents SAICE’s role in developing sustainable, resilient infrastructure.

“Infrastructure forms the backbone of society, from roads to water access, and its impact extends to economic growth and societal strengthening,” Slabbert remarked.

He emphasised key lessons for the industry, including integrity, resilience, humility, and the power of partnerships.

“We must commit to education, professional development, and inclusivity through mentorship programmes and genuine community engagement,” he concluded.

Building the future

While challenges like ageing infrastructure persist, the future is built on collaboration and proactive solutions.

SAICE remains committed to leading with confidence and purpose, ensuring sustainable progress for South Africa’s civil engineering sector.

Headline partner Gautrain CEO Tshepo Kgobe commented on the organisation’s commitment to advancing transportation infrastructure, focusing on sustainable mobility and innovation.

The event was supported by key partners, including SMEC, TRACN4, and Trans-Africa Projects, whose contributions continue to drive excellence in the industry.