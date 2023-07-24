Bracken Nature Reserve Education Centre awarded 5-star Green Star rating

The centre's buildings will be redeveloped into a community multipurpose venue made with an industrial-type steel portal frame, brick infill walls and a facade that will be a combination of face brick and plaster. The project is scheduled to start in October 2023 and is planned for completion in July 2025.
The redesigned centre will be able to accommodate up to 100 visitors simultaneously, whereas the old building could only accommodate small groups of 20 people at a time.
The sustainable building features of the redeveloped centre will include:
Additionally, the centre is designed to encourage alternative modes of transport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster healthier lifestyles. Preferential parking bays have been allocated for fuel-efficient transportation, and secure bicycle storage will be provided. There are also cyclist facilities, including showers and lockers on site.