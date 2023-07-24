Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Sustainable Development News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Bracken Nature Reserve Education Centre awarded 5-star Green Star rating

24 Jul 2023
The Bracken Nature Reserve Visitor Education Centre in Cape Town has been awarded a five-star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA) for its Public & Education Building Design.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The centre's buildings will be redeveloped into a community multipurpose venue made with an industrial-type steel portal frame, brick infill walls and a facade that will be a combination of face brick and plaster. The project is scheduled to start in October 2023 and is planned for completion in July 2025.

The redesigned centre will be able to accommodate up to 100 visitors simultaneously, whereas the old building could only accommodate small groups of 20 people at a time.

The sustainable building features of the redeveloped centre will include:

  • Lighting that uses a motion sensor-controlled system and LED-efficient fittings;
  • High-performance internal vision glazing designed to take advantage of natural daylight;
  • Mechanically assisted fresh air ventilation systems that will filter fresh air to enclosed offices and the multipurpose venue using weather louvres and occupancy sensors;
  • 50kWp photovoltaic grid-tied system with two 25kVA inverters;
  • 3kW backup element for 200-litre solar geyser;
  • Rainwater harvesting;
  • Waste recycling storage facilities for sorting and collecting operational waste;
  • Black water treatment system and black water harvesting system;
  • Water-efficient fittings will be fitted onto all taps, waterless urinals will be installed and toilets will be flushed using recycled water from the black water harvesting system;
  • No requirement for landscape irrigation. The local weather-wise indigenous ground cover, plant and tree species will be watered during the winter months’ natural rainfall;
  • Access to water and energy consumption data by means of display screens for all occupants and visitors. This will offer insight into the sustainable operations of the building.

#PropertyRevamped: The Fynbos, a landmark development for sustainable architecture in Africa
#PropertyRevamped: The Fynbos, a landmark development for sustainable architecture in Africa

By 11 Jul 2023

Additionally, the centre is designed to encourage alternative modes of transport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster healthier lifestyles. Preferential parking bays have been allocated for fuel-efficient transportation, and secure bicycle storage will be provided. There are also cyclist facilities, including showers and lockers on site.

NextOptions
Read more: green building, GBCSA



Related

#PropertyRevamped: Newinbosch creating a connected, inclusive community in Stellenbosch
#PropertyRevamped: Newinbosch creating a connected, inclusive community in Stellenbosch18 Jul 2023
Proptech category added to 2023 Greenovate Awards
Proptech category added to 2023 Greenovate Awards17 May 2023
Pick n Pay Clothing lands milestone green building accolade
Pick n Pay Clothing lands milestone green building accolade4 Apr 2023
How solar PV systems can boost residential property value
How solar PV systems can boost residential property value24 Mar 2023
#GBCSA2022: 'Purposeful leadership needed in the built environment' - Khanyi Mlambo
#GBCSA2022: 'Purposeful leadership needed in the built environment' - Khanyi Mlambo8 Nov 2022
#GBCSA2022: Social justice and the built environment's role in confronting the climate crisis
#GBCSA2022: Social justice and the built environment's role in confronting the climate crisis7 Nov 2022
Firmenich's Midrand workspace achieves 6-star Green Star Interiors rating
Firmenich's Midrand workspace achieves 6-star Green Star Interiors rating1 Nov 2022
World's tallest timber apartment complex to be built in Zanzibar
World's tallest timber apartment complex to be built in Zanzibar4 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz