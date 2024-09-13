Zero Positive: #GBCSA2024 champions climate-integrated construction solutions

In its 17th year running, Cape Town's 2024 Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA) convention, being held at the Century City Conference Centre, is once again a resounding success.

Source: Lisa Reynolds, chief executive officer of GBCSA.

The three-day event, which culminates on Friday, 7 November 2024, has once again drawn a significant number of industry professionals, and has not disappointed in its focus on innovative solutions and ambitious goals for climate-positive building practices.

The theme for this year's convention, "Zero+ or Zero Positive – Net Zero Today, Climate Positive Tomorrow," emphasises the push for sustainable building practices that go beyond reducing emissions to creating a positive environmental impact.

Lisa Reynolds, chief executive officer of GBCSA, explains: "Our constructed surroundings play a critical role in the worldwide battle against climate change, accounting for 38% of all carbon emissions, both in terms of construction and ongoing operations. These environments shape our living, learning, working, and recreational spaces, significantly affecting individual and community health, quality of life, and wellbeing.

"Thus, while the built environment poses significant challenges in the context of the climate emergency, it also offers substantial opportunities for intervention and positive change.

"For South Africa to reach our carbon-reduction targets, we need to have 20 net zero carbon buildings every 24 hours. A fitting theme for 2024. The more net positive buildings we retrofit and design, the quicker we will reach our targets. The aim is for everyone to ‘make your space matter’ for a climate positive tomorrow.”

Building climate resilience

Source: Supplied. #GBCSA2024 MC, comedian, John Vlismas.

With buildings and construction contributing significantly to global greenhouse emissions, the GBCSA's convention highlights the built environment's crucial role in combating climate change.

A range of thought leaders and innovators have shared insights at the convention. Key figures like Michael Jordaan, chair of Bank Zero, have addressed transformative business solutions in the sustainability space, while Kenyan innovator Brian Bosire, chief executive officer of Hydrologistics Africa, has discussed the role of emerging technologies in achieving climate resilience.

Another notable speaker, human rights and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo, posed the question of whether art can drive climate justice, adding a cultural dimension to the discussions. Additionally, experts like Professor Francesco Pomponi have explored complex topics like embodied carbon in construction materials, which represents a growing frontier in reducing the environmental impact of building.

Source: Supplied.

Standard Bank features prominently at the GBCSA convention through its involvement in Lyra Energy. Lyra Energy offers renewable energy solutions to private commercial and industrial users, with a focus on affordable and green power.

The initiative is a collaboration between Standard Bank, Scatec, and STANLIB. This partnership helps industrial clients access utility-scale renewable energy at discounted rates compared to traditional utility supply, creating a more flexible and sustainable energy model.

The event has also showcased practical examples of sustainable projects, including the Newinbosch Neighbourhood Estate, which achieved multiple sustainability certifications and set a benchmark for green development in South Africa.

Sponsors and partners, such as Rand Water and Similan Properties, have underscored the importance of long-term sustainability planning in water conservation and residential development.

Empowering rural resilience

I particularly enjoyed the presentation by Noxolo Kahlana, the founder of Energy House ZA, who spoke at the convention on Tuesday, 6 November 2024. Her speech focused on climate resilience in rural communities, highlighting the crucial role such communities play in the broader sustainability conversation.

She discussed the importance of having patient long-term investors back small business owners in rural areas, and how this stands to not only empower those who live there, but incentivises them to stay in and uplift their communities, allowing for greater retention of skills and talent.

Kahlana outlined this as a strategy for enhancing climate resilience, particularly in rural areas often neglected by mainstream environmental policies. She aims to expand her business offerings by integrating financing and venture-capital solutions for rural entrepreneurs focused on developing infrastructure.

Currently, Energy House ZA works to empower businesses and communities with practical energy-saving solutions and strategies. Its mission is to help reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, and enhance climate resilience, particularly for vulnerable communities in rural areas.

It provides energy audits, consultancy, and customised solutions for sustainable building and energy usage. Its work also involves educating stakeholders on adopting green technologies and improving energy management systems.

All in all #GBCSA2024 rates five stars! The event is so well organised. The speakers are superb, the catering is delicious, and the marketing, communications, and PR teams are incredibly professional. Adding comedian, John Vlismas as the MC was a fantastic idea. Thank you for the invitation. All kudos go to Lisa Reynolds and her incredible team for a stellar offering!