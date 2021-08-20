Red Cup Village helps save the planet by manufacturing biodegradable products

Red Cup Village is on a mission to save the planet by producing innovative products that help its users make a difference in society.

Red Cup Village managing director Luvuyo Ndiki. | Source: Supplied

Inspired by Africa

Bringing people together

Established by Luvuyo Ndiki in 2014, Red Cup Village uses 3D printing technology to manufacture biodegradable drinking cups using polylactide filament, a biodegradable polyester derived from sugarcane and corn starch.Ndiki says the idea to start the business struck him while studying design foundation and public relations management at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) in Cape Town between 2010 and 2014.“I fell in love with 3D printing and established Red Cup Village with the idea to make world-class 3D printing and scanning accessible to individuals, organisations and startups across various sectors,” Ndiki says.Ndiki says Red Cup Village was inspired by his grandmother’s story about an immensely enlightened African woman in the 13th century.“She united two rival kings by inviting them to a social gathering, where she made them drink from the same wooden cup. The two rival kings ended up not only sharing the cup but beliefs systems and cultural backgrounds, which created social cohesion and united them and their villages,” Ndiki adds.As such, the Red Cup Village name is a combination of his grandmother’s story and the disposable red cups popular in the hip hop community.Ndiki says that his brand story has always been about bringing people from different cultures together.“As a company, we look towards creating sustainable products for the environment and stimulate green economic growth in the country by producing local products from recycled plastics pallets.“We also aim to empower young people to a lifestyle of unity, friendship and discovery,” he concludes.