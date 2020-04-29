Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

CSI & Sustainability jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SAHIF pledges 50 temporary housing structures to help flatten the curve

The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF) has announced that it has pledged to provide 50 temporary housing structures that will provide shelter for 200 South Africans in need during the Covid-19 crisis.
Images supplied

This commitment is to assist the Housing Development Agency (HDA) and government to provide temporary residential units and promote physical distancing for individuals currently residing in overcrowded communities.

Says SAHIF CEO Rali Mampeule, “We have a housing crisis in South Africa, people live in overcrowded spaces and if the coronavirus reaches those places, it will be hard to control. As a company within the property sector, we made this pledge to slow down the spread of the virus. We believe that it is up to each one of us to do what we can to flatten the curve and reduce the possible impact of this virus.”

“Part of the work we do is focused on the empowerment of those less fortunate," says SAHIF CFO Kameel Keshav. "With this pledge, we are supporting the government the only way we know how, through providing serviced land and quality housing which will promote social distancing for South Africans living in overcrowded communities.”
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: Kameel Keshav, Covid-19 crisis, social distancing, South Africa lockdown, physical distancing

Top stories

Falke creates limited edition sock in support of Autism Western Cape
SAHIF pledges 50 temporary housing structures to help flatten the curve
Evalution Flooring, R4AWM partner in creating eco-bricks
#ConsciousCapitalism - the new imperative for food and beverage manufacturers

By Roy Henderson

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz