SAHIF pledges 50 temporary housing structures to help flatten the curve

The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF) has announced that it has pledged to provide 50 temporary housing structures that will provide shelter for 200 South Africans in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

Images supplied

This commitment is to assist the Housing Development Agency (HDA) and government to provide temporary residential units and promote physical distancing for individuals currently residing in overcrowded communities.Says SAHIF CEO Rali Mampeule, “We have a housing crisis in South Africa, people live in overcrowded spaces and if the coronavirus reaches those places, it will be hard to control. As a company within the property sector, we made this pledge to slow down the spread of the virus. We believe that it is up to each one of us to do what we can to flatten the curve and reduce the possible impact of this virus.”“Part of the work we do is focused on the empowerment of those less fortunate," says SAHIF CFO Kameel Keshav. "With this pledge, we are supporting the government the only way we know how, through providing serviced land and quality housing which will promote social distancing for South Africans living in overcrowded communities.”