ESG Health & Welfare
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceCoronationThe Social Employment FundAfriGISTLC Worldwide AfricaUCT Graduate School of BusinessEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Health & Welfare News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Relocation of residents in Nelson Mandela Bay flood-prone areas progressing well

    31 Oct 2024
    31 Oct 2024
    Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality says the relocation of residents of the flood-prone area of Lapland in Kariega to the much safer Van Rooyen area, to occupy temporary houses, is progressing well.
    Image source: Paul H from
    Image source: Paul H from Pexels

    In a statement issued on Wednesday, Member of the Mayoral Committee for Human Settlements, Thembinkosi Mafana, said 25 people, including 20 from Lapland and five from the McCarthy area, were relocated on Tuesday, adding to the 30 people who were relocated last week.

    “In total, 55 people have been relocated, with more relocations expected as the week progresses,” Mafana said.

    The relocations follow the metro’s intensive relocation site preparation, which included environmental impact assessment applications, public engagements, and the construction of temporary structures.

    "We are pleased that we are relocating the people of the Lapland and McCarthy areas, [who] will now spend their Christmas in a safe place, while waiting for their subsidised houses. These are efforts that we make as a caring government to ensure that people stay in dignity, even if they do not have formal houses yet,” Mafana said.

    Mafana also acknowledged that the relocation was due to collaboration by different spheres of government.

    “Thanks to the support from the National Human Settlements Department, the Metro plans to erect 154 temporary houses to accommodate residents from the Lapland McCarthy and Grogro areas,” he said.

    One of the relocated Lapland residents, Elsie Seekoei, said she is very happy that she has moved to a safe place after having experienced floods more than once.

    "I have experienced the pain so many times. It is heart-warming to know that today, as the rain continues to pour, I will be safe. I am really thankful for this rescue,” Seekoei said.

    Mafana assured that the relocations will proceed until all the effected residents have been relocated.

    Read more: relocation, flood risk
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz