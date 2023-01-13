BizTrends2023: Will AI make content writing a process of the past?

For many creative professionals, 2022 was the year of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as they used it to create images for art, social media, and company resources.

Image generative tools such as Midjourney and Lensa were hot topics throughout the year as more and more people weighed on ethical issues, copyright issues and if designers would be replaced.

What does this trend mean for writers and copywriters in 2023 and in the future?

Optimising language models for dialogue

To find out we trained a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.

ChatGPT is a sibling model to InstructGPT, which is trained to follow instructions in a prompt and provide a detailed response.

Ideally, the model would ask clarifying questions when the user provided an ambiguous query. Instead, our current models usually guess what the user intended.

While we’ve made efforts to make the model refuse inappropriate requests, it will sometimes respond to harmful instructions or exhibit biased behaviour.

We’re using the Moderation API to warn or block certain types of unsafe content, but we expect it to have some false negatives and positives for now.

We’re eager to collect user feedback to aid our ongoing work to improve this system.

What it is capable of

An example of what ChatGPT is capable of, I asked it the following prompt: ”Describe what Bizcommunity has in South Africa from a unique angle”.

Its reply was: “One unique aspect of Bizcommunity is that it serves as a hub for the South African business community, providing a wide range of resources and services to professionals and companies in the country.

In addition to news and information about various industries, Bizcommunity offers a platform for businesses to connect with one another and find partners, suppliers, and customers.

The website also features a directory of service providers, allowing businesses to easily find the support they need to grow and succeed.

Additionally, Bizcommunity hosts events and provides a platform for companies to promote their products and services to a targeted audience. Overall, Bizcommunity serves as a one-stop-shop for the South African business community, providing a wealth of information and resources to help businesses thrive.”

While this is by no means a finished article but this tool opens up doors of possibilities - good and bad – such as hours saved on researching and writing.

Growing in popularity

OpenAI, the developer behind AI bot ChatGPT, is in discussions to raise capital at a valuation of almost $30bn. The discussions were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

While ChatGPT and AI bots have a long way to go before they can produce ‘original’ creative work, these AI Bot innovations have become so popular that Princeton computer science student Edward Tian built an app called GPTZero that can “quickly and efficiently” label whether an essay was written by a person or ChatGPT.

Irrelevent and replaced or not

So are content writers going anywhere? Are tools making marketing and content writing roles irrelevant?

ChatGPT says: “There is a common belief that with the increasing use of AI in various industries, some jobs may become automated and replaced by machines. However, it is unlikely that content writers and marketers will be completely replaced by AI.’’