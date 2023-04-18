Youth Marketing Trends

Home | Newsletter 2023-1st | Newsletter 2023-2nd | Newsletter 2022-1st | Newsletter 2022-2nd | 2021, 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Advertising Trends


Marketing Trends


Youth Marketing Trends


Automotive Trends


Education Trends


Finance Trends


ICT Trends


Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs
Youth Trends sponsored by

10 steps to connect with Zoomers

18 Apr 2023
Faeeza KhanBy: Faeeza Khan
It is vital that brands and businesses understand the psyche of Generation Z, who are a substantial segment of our population.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Generation Z, otherwise known as Zoomers, are the generational cohort succeeding millennials and preceding Generation Alpha. They were born between 1997 and 2012, making them between 11 and 26 years old. They are the most populous generation to date, currently comprising 30% of the world's population and 31.20% of the African population.

The youngest of them are already influencing the spending of their parents, while the older ones represent spending power that’s on the rise. Their characteristics translate into the following drivers for retailers to better serve their customers:

1. Easy returns: They want the ability to return a purchase easily. Their pragmatic and fiscally conservative nature means that they don’t want to commit to a product that doesn’t fit well or isn’t suitable.

2. Reviews & testimonials: Recommendations from friends and family are their most trusted source for learning about products and brands. This can be simulated by highlighting positive reviews and testimonials. Shoppers are then able to see what previous buyers thought about the product they are considering purchasing.

3. Ease of purchase: Accustomed to the instant gratification of the always-on digital landscape, this generation expects a near frictionless retail experience. An extra step in the checkout process, for example, could result in them switching to a competitor.

4. Ethics:They have high social justice standards and increasingly expect brands to take a stand on environmental and social issues. However, the company’s declarations must match its actions or else it will be taken to task. Gen Zers are likely to pay more for products and services where the brands’ ideals mirror theirs.

Image supplied. Flux Trends is searching for 10 inspiring young, solution-based innovators in South Africa
Flux Trends' 2023 Generation Z Immersion Experience launches

3 Mar 2023

5. Face-to-face communication: In spite of being a digitally hyper-connected generation, there is growing evidence that they prefer face-to-face communication. Physical retail spaces and real life events which bring together a brand’s community would be welcomed.

6. Price conscious: This generation is financially shrewd, being born into a precarious economy. They will compare prices to make sure they are getting the best deal. However, they will not support a brand who’s ethically questionable even though their prices are low.

7. Personalisation: We are entering the “segmentation of one” age whereby young people are increasingly expecting brands to create intimate and personalised relationships with them. Rather than segmenting your audience into broad groups, this involves focusing on the individual.

8. Gender fluidity: Gen Zers value a spectrum of gender identities and expect brands to cater to this. Products and services that are gender neutral or respectful of gender identities would be welcomed.

9. Access versus ownership: Having access to products and services, instead of ownership (such as car-riding services, video streaming, and subscriptions), appeals to this demographic. Brands would do well to incorporate this characteristic into their offerings.

10. Mobile first: Members of this generation treat their phones as an extension of their bodies and prefer mobile over web interfaces. Brands should take heed of this and make sure that their communications are mobile friendly.

NextOptions
Faeeza Khan
Faeeza Khan's articles

About Faeeza Khan

She researches and writes weekly trend observations which delve into the key business and consumer trends that are on their radar. Faeeza combines her background in Actuarial Science and Fashion Design to keep track of a broad spectrum of trends and issues that impact business and society. She is a perpetual learner and has an avid fascination with and optimism about the future.
Read more: marketing, Flux Trends, youth, generation z, Faeeza Khan

Related

Source:
De-influencing: Freedom of speech or brand damage?1 day ago
Image supplied. A refreshed, revitalised and recharged Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 has been launched by Castle Milk Stout. Left to right: Solomon Ashoms, Dr Khehlelezi, Rorisang Thandekiso, Bishop Joshua Maponga, Jackie Phamotse
Castle Milk Stout Black Conversations Season 2 launches14 Apr 2023
Source: © In Spain News Spanish beer company Cruzcampo uses AI to resurrect legendary singer Lola Flores for its latest advertising campaign.
Creative agencies contribute to Spanish advertisers' business growth14 Apr 2023
Source: © Pixabay In Spain investment in digital already accounts for 46% of the budget and, of its different disciplines
Spanish advertisers double their investment in digital12 Apr 2023
David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group6 Apr 2023
#BehindtheBrandManager: Anele Mjacu, category marketing manager for nutrition at Coca-Cola
#BehindtheBrandManager: Anele Mjacu, category marketing manager for nutrition at Coca-Cola5 Apr 2023
Source:
Why some SA brands struggle to produce effective marketing campaigns5 Apr 2023
Source © Campaign Live There are eight local creatives on the Cannes juries this year
11 South Africans to sit on Cannes Lions juries4 Apr 2023
Let's do Biz