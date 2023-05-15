Industries

Elon Musk appoints new Twitter CEO

15 May 2023
After his controversial takeover of the social media company, Elon Musk has appointed a new chief executive for Twitter.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The billionaire announced that Linda Yaccarino, former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, will be responsible for overseeing the site's business operations.

According to reports Yaccarino is expected to commence her new role in six weeks, while Musk will continue to be involved as executive chairman and chief technology officer.

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he said on Twitter.

Yaccarino commented: “I’ve long been inspired by your [Musk] vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together.”

