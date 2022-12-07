Here are the SA TikTok trends for 2022

TikTok has released the end-of-year stats for the platform, ranging from break-out stars to the most popular subcultures.

The platform entered 2022 on a high note, having reached the 1-billion-user benchmark during the latter part of 2021. From the rise in subcultures like #BookTok to the introduction of the first-ever public-voted ‘TikTok Viral Song of the Year’ award in partnership with the South African Music Awards, 2022 was a “year of impact.”

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok's head of content programming in sub-Saharan Africa, said, “What happens on TikTok doesn’t stay on TikTok – whether you’re building a brand, showcasing talent or using the platform as a vehicle for self-expression, we’ve seen creators realising tangible, real-world benefits of creating content on the platform."

Celebrating #YearOnTikTok, TikTok South Africa puts the spotlight on the hottest, most happening TikTok trends of the past year. In no particular order, they are:

Breakthrough stars

The year had its fair share of emerging content creators who were destined for superstardom. Amongst these were talented vocalists, dancers and other creators who used the platform to showcase their unique talents. These were some of South Africa’s favourites:

@s.eemah_ - always telling it like it is using humour

@deemrsbee - getting down with Mrs Bee

@moghelingz - getting down with talented Moghelingz

@itskamo_ - a dance trio that took over our FYPs with fresh moves to trending sounds

@mandznothot - emerging star Mandisa Jakavula, jumps on a trending sound

@miss_hilary - celebrating the traditional Xibelani with Miss Hilary

@robot_boii_rsa - Robot Boii going "Roboto" on Mzansi

The most popular videos of 2022

TikTok’s ‘For You’ feed provides users with a curated offering of content that is tailored to their unique browsing preferences. Every ‘For You’ feed is different, ensuring that TikTok users are served the content they want to see when they want to see it. Check out the videos that made this year’s leading list on ‘For You’ feeds across South Africa:

@alphi_sipho - konkaring at KONA with Mam'Sbosh

@bafanamthembu3 - local fashion trendsetter. Bhinca Cool

@godsbutler - Vlogger taking us through his day in a South African township

@thembiseete1- legendary songstress, actress and Idols South Africa judge, Thembi Seete reveals one of her Idols' Looks and details from behind-the-scenes

@bontle_ba_afrika - one of SA's top dancers and choreographers dancing to Big Flexa - Costa Titch

@oskidoibelieve - producer and award-winning musician who has taken over South African TikTok with Sis Judy

@primo9teen - Primo adds a humorous twist to a global music trend

Most viewed artists on TikTok

Pabi Cooper

Makhadzi

Mr Jazziq

Uncle Waffles

EBucs

Quality Biyela

Owami Mafokate

Lloyiso

Oskido

Vusi Nova

The songs that soundtracked 2022

Music remained the mainstay of TikTok in 2022, with breakthrough artists using the platform to find their voice and the world’s most renowned singers, producers and musical artists using the platform to showcase their latest and greatest. The following is a list of the music that trended on TikTok among South African audiences:

Bafo (feat. Sizwe Alakine, K-Zaka, Djy Ma'Ten, Djy Zan SA, Djy Biza & M.J) by Mr.JazziQ

Sete (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) by K.O

Sofa Silahlane by Wanitwa Mos & Master KG & Lowsheen

uMlando (feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna and Slade) by 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar

Trigger by Dj Karri

Ketseng by Felo Le Tee & DBN Gogo & MJ

Buga (Lo Lo Lo) by Kizz Daniel & Tekno

Manca by Felo Le Tee & Toss

Hamba Wena by Deep London & Boohle

Salary Salary by Robot Boii & Mellow & Sleazy & Soul Revolver

Popular subcultures and niche communities

@kimpinkillustration - children's books illustrator, Kimpink, working on her ameloen Super hero character #BookTok

@.lachief - tech and #Appreviews

@exclusivebooks - partner, Exclusive Books took on the #BookTok challenge

#FoodTok trends and other favourites

On TikTok, nothing captures the hearts and minds of South Africans more than food-related content, with pro chefs, amateur gastronomists and all-round foodies taking to the platform to showcase their culinary creations. These were the recipes and food hacks that made it to the top of menu:

@yo.meal - student Chef Keso makes a South African corn dog

@yungearn - food blogger vists most popular braai + Zulu cultural hub - Kwa Mai Mai

@mfaniruthymiti - Chef creator teaches how to make wings

@natheerah_solomon - a simple 4-ingredient dessert

@4king_fantasties - self-taught chef takes a spin at 2min noodles with an Afrikaans narration

Best programmed TikTok Live

TikTok Live dominated the scene with some great live music performances, social change discussions and social events.

@thesamas_ - the 28th South African Music Awards and Red Carpet

@lloyiso - #Love - Valentines Day Live

@themktshow - the MKT Show African Cup of Nations Watchalongs

@azz_iad & @mentallyawareng - Mental Health Awareness Campaign

@tiktok.southafrica - Easter Music Live with Dr Rebecca Malope -

@mowalolatv - Mowalola SS23 "Burglar Wear" show

Creator of the Year award

For the first time ever, TikTok will be awarding content creators across Sub-Saharan Africa through their inaugural TikTok #TopCreator2022 awards.

The platform is calling on all TikTok users throughout the region to vote for their favourite content creator who will stand a chance to be crowned TikTok #TopCreator2022 or #TopCreator2022 runner-up for South Africa. Furthermore, the nominated creators will battle it out to earn the crown Creator of the Year title for the whole Sub-Saharan African region.

Public voting will open on TikTok from midnight on 16 December until 11:59pm on 23 December. Nominees will be announced on the TikTok Africa newsroom.

Sidwaba concluded, “As a platform, we are going into 2023 strong, with a solid head start on the hottest topics and trends that are capturing the attention of the world and the country at large. We’re excited to find out what lies ahead and remain committed to developing TikTok in a way that provides a safe and secure online environment for self-expression, fun and of course, fame. Here’s to another year of remarkable content."