Social Media Opinion South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

What is the future of Facebook?

27 Jul 2021
By: Kyle Oosthuizen
Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is the oldest surviving social media platform today. But with more and more platforms entering the market, will it go the way of MySpace and Mxit?
Source: www.unsplash.com

I don’t believe it will. Because of Facebook’s development power, it’ll never fall behind other platforms. It is also catering to a changing audience and has changed with that audience.

When Facebook first launched, it was catering to the age group that is now using TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. Now Facebook’s original audience is 30 plus, and the platform provides value to this market through features such as marketplace, groups, albums. Other platforms either lack this functionality or, if they do offer it, it is inferior.

But what will happen to Facebook when this generation is no longer around, will it expire with them? If Facebook isn’t clever, it will always run that risk, but if it continues to keep up with trends and introduce new functionality like live audio rooms - and do it well – it will be able to compete with other platforms. Facebook will also need to focus on what it is already good at to remain relevant.

The waning influence of influencers as we know them

The global lockdown in response to the coronavirus gave the marketing community cause to reevaluate their positions...

By Garreth van Vuuren 7 hours ago


For brands wondering whether to have a presence on the platform; Facebook will dominate the digital ad space for quite a while. One of the main reasons is that it is the easiest platform to advertise on – you can activate Facebook ads and at the click of a button extend that to Instagram.

Globally, Facebook has 2.85bn monthly active users, so it’s one of the most cost-effective platforms since it has such a massive audience to target. Other platforms’ user numbers are more limited, so it’s more costly to target those users. Facebook gives you economy of scale in a competitive marketplace.

Brands should combine their presence on Facebook with other social media platforms to harness what each is best for and to reach relevant audiences, but don’t try a one-size-fits-all approach. Rather play to each platform’s strength.

For instance, if you want to target a younger audience, create a filter or interactive functionality for Instagram; if you are an SME, run a WhatsApp business account with a chatbot connected to it; if you want to do a live event, stream it across Twitter and TikTok; and if you have a lot of information that you want to share with users, there’s always Facebook Pages.

#Exclusive: Merica Monamodi shares excitement for IAB Bookmarks

We spoke with Merica Monamodi, the social media liaison for the IAB Bookmarks taking place on Thursday, 29 July...

By Emily Stander 1 hour ago


With Facebook Messenger being the second most used messaging app in the world after WhatsApp, brands should be exploring it for conversational commerce - the trend of interacting with businesses through messaging and chat apps. Currently, there are over 300,000 Facebook Messenger chatbots which shows the demand for and volume of activity on this platform within a platform. Best of all you can use it for everything from games and quizzes, to commerce.

Looking to the future, I believe that if Facebook understands and stays true to its audience it will continue to remain relevant.

About the author

Kyle Oosthuizen is the chief operating officer at Blue Robot
Comment

Read more: Facebook, social media, marketing, Facebook, Kyle Oosthuizen

Related

#Exclusive: Merica Monamodi shares excitement for IAB Bookmarks1 hour ago
More Nigerian banks are using chatbots to serve customers, but with mixed results1 hour ago
The waning influence of influencers as we know them7 hours ago
Social media in times of chaos21 Jul 2021
#IABInsightsSeries: Offline and online digital marketing21 Jul 2021
The growth and decline of adspend during the pandemic21 Jul 2021
The state of social media in South Africa20 Jul 2021
Jury to select winner of CMO Pencil Award15 Jul 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz