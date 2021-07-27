IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

More IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

#Exclusive: Merica Monamodi shares excitement for IAB Bookmarks

27 Jul 2021
By: Emily Stander
With the upcoming IAB Bookmarks 2021 at our doorsteps, we spoke with social media liaison Merica Monamodi to find out more about the virtual event, taking place on Thursday, 29 July.
Merica Monamodi, social media liaison for IAB Bookmarks

The Bookmarks are a crucial part of IAB SA’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy.

In preparation for the event, Monamodi took some time to divulge what we can expect from her on 29 July…

Bizcommunity How are you feeling about it being the social media liaison for #2021Bookmarks?


To be a social media liaison for a platform that recognises and celebrates top talent in the digital industry is truly remarkable. I am passionate about honouring excellence and acknowledging the powerful impact of digital in the overall marketing mix.

As a content creator in the digital space, it gives me such great pleasure to celebrate agencies, brands, publishers for their creative campaigns and executions.

Bizcommunity Tell us a bit more about yourself and the work you do.


I am a seasoned TV presenter, TV producer, a lively YouTuber and an influencer.

Not so professionally, I’m an avid lover of telling stories - about me, my hilarious family and a bunch of crazy friends. You’ll find all of this and more on my relatively popular YouTube vlog and my social media pages.

Anticipation builds ahead of the IAB Bookmark Awards 2021! Watch, enter or win

Celebrating 13 years of 'Moving the Industry Forward', the IAB Bookmarks has collaborated with 13 advertising experts to share some of the innovations and insights that have contributed to the success of digital marketing excellence...

Issued by IAB South Africa 22 Jul 2021


Bizcommunity As social media liaison, what can we expect?


You can expect engagement with live chat features, discussions taking place on social media, and highlighting the winners announced.

Bizcommunity What is your experience with social media and hosting?


My hosting experience comes from being a TV presenter on YoTV and Mzansi Insider - SABC 1.

As a result, I have had the pleasure of hosting events, roadshows and activations across the country for over a decade, including Miss Teen Soweto.
As a social media influencer, I have collaborated on exciting campaigns with various brands such as Ice Tropez and Hyundai.

Bizcommunity What are you looking forward to for #2021Bookmarks?


Brands play a huge role in our society. With the digital space on a rise, it's always interesting to see how they connect with the consumers in this competitive market. Recognition is equally important - it highlights the performance of brands and how it is received in society.

I want to hear how these big brands stay on top of the game and make sure they are the best. I also can't wait to find who will win the 2021 Bookmarks Best Digital Agency.

Selae Thobakgale to host 2021 IAB Bookmark Awards

The IAB Bookmark Awards recently announced that Selae Thobakgale will lead the announcement of South African digital marketing's industry benchmarks...

By Evan-Lee Courie 15 Jul 2021


Bizcommunity What kind of media engagement do you think is important for an event like IAB Bookmarks?


Live coverage across key platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Given that the Bookmarks are about celebrating excellence in digital media, it’s only fitting that we leverage the full capabilities of these channels to bring an awards experience to viewers across the country, and perhaps, the world.

Bizcommunity How, in your opinion, has social media aided in communication between people during the Covid-19 pandemic?


Covid-19 has taken a toll on our everyday lives and has affected people's daily emotional lives and mental health. While practising safety precautions, we had to find a way to continue with our everyday duties.

Social media has been instrumental in allowing this to happen. We were able to conduct businesses, reach out to our loved ones and stay entertained and informed with what's happening in the world. For many, social media has been a stress reliever.

Bizcommunity And specifically for events, how does social media impact awareness and engagement with online hosting?


The award show experience has undoubtedly changed since the boom of social media. It gives viewers the opportunity to engage with these prestigious events in ways that were unimaginable just 10 years ago. Moreover, it provides new means of exposure and reach.

The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards are powered by DStv Media Sales and brought to you by Accenture Interactive, 24.com, Everlytic, Google, Joe Public, Tractor Outdoor, ABSA, iProspect, Bizcommunity, Mediamark, Vodamedia, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and Digital Marketing Aptitude Test (DMAT).

To book your ticket to attend the #Bookmarks2021 Virtual Awards show, go here.
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Marketing and Media Editorial Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are video games, writing and music | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Comment

Read more: social media, events, IAB SA, Emily Stander

Related

What is the future of Facebook?50 minutes ago
The waning influence of influencers as we know them7 hours ago
Turning stories into Gold at Cannes Lions Trend Talks 20211 day ago
Social media in times of chaos21 Jul 2021
The state of social media in South Africa20 Jul 2021
5 Africans selected to serve on Next Creative Leaders 2021 jury16 Jul 2021
Influencer marketing cuts through the content shock of a digital age14 Jul 2021
Thabang Ramogase talks South African marketing, education and co-authoring book14 Jul 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz