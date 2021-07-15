Selae Thobakgale to host 2021 IAB Bookmark Awards

The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, and Selae Thobakgale will lead the announcement of South African digital marketing's industry benchmarks alongside the 2021 Bookmarks Round Table of industry executives come 29 July.

Selae Thobakgale, co-founder of Strategy Network and chief strategy officer at The Odd Number

Congratulations on being announced as host of the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards. How do you feel about this?

How did you celebrate the news, and what does this mean to you, personally?

As the host, what can we expect?

You have some major experience in the digital marketing industry. Could you comment on the impact of Covid-19 on the industry?

Studies done globally have revealed that digital adoption has taken a quantum leap as we have been forced to move toward digital channels because of the restrictions placed by pandemic lockdowns.

For me, overall, the greatest learning has been in adapting to change as a constant variable. This has allowed me to understand even more profoundly, the powerful role of consumer led creativity in a digital a world.

As the world of advertising has shifted, digital has grown and evolved into a channel that delivers real business results through this evolution. What can organisations no longer ignore?

A key shift in response to consumer behaviour has been an increase in the digitisation of consumer interactions and offerings.

The IAB Bookmark Awards celebrate ‘13 years of moving the industry forward this year. How has this platform contributed to the evolution of digital marketing excellence?

The more we empower, acknowledge and celebrate digital excellence, the more we innovate. This is how the industry keeps moving forward.





