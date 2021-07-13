Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign
    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. By Emily Stander
  • Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. Issued by IAB South Africa
  • #MandelaDay2021: Call to action
    This Mandela Month, you can align your company or brand with worthy causes that address social injustice. Issued by Bizcommunity.com
Show more

Covid-19

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

IAB SA calls on young, Black, digital media and marketing students to enter the career-making Front Row 2021

13 Jul 2021
Issued by: IAB South Africa
The Interactive Advertising Bureau SA is proud to launch the second annual IAB Front Row initiative. Designed to give budding Black creative students, entrepreneurs, and agency interns much needed access to an array of industry resources and insiders, the programme plays a crucial role in the IAB SA's commitment to galvanising transformation in the industry.

Oupa Monamodi, WPP South Africa Transformation Chair and IAB SA Transformation and Education executive director, says: “The Front Row initiative is an extension of the IAB SA’s remit to empower the digital marketing and media industry, specifically, by facilitating programmes and initiatives that champion transformation and education. By equipping young Black creatives with the knowledge, tools, and access necessary to carve out a thriving career, we are able to drive meaningful and lasting change in the industry. The power of collaborative initiatives like the Front Row programme, especially when backed by South African digital media institutions and brands, is remarkable.”

Last year’s inaugural Front Row was a tremendous success, and saw five deserving winners rewarded with an assortment of career-making prizes, including industry-relevant courses, as well as access to the “front row” of industry events. Following on from last year, the benefits of being a Front Row 2021 winner are numerous and tangible. Winners will be presented with prizes that will not only reward them for their hard work, but serve as a stepping stone towards bettering their futures in the industry. For example, 10 x Front Row participants will be invited to attend this year's 13th Annual Bookmarks Awards Virtual Showcase on 29 July 2021, an annual event which recognises excellence in digital and the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix; as well as enjoy access to IAB SA key thought leadership programmes and research throughout the campaign period; with one 2021 Front Row winner being selected for a paid four month internship with the IAB SA. Three of the Front Row 2021 winning participants will also receive access to a (non-transferable) Online Short Course from the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, each to the value of R16,500, to further their digital creative and business studies.

Motshidisi Mokoena, one of the 2020 Front Row winners who now has a seat on the IAB SA Transformation Council says: “The time for change is now, and lasting change begins with the people who will spearhead the industry tomorrow. By supporting and investing in them, we can ensure that their future, and that of the industry as a whole, is a bright one.”

The IAB SA Front Row initiative is made possible by several partners and their support and sponsorship is a direct investment into the future of the South African digital marketing and advertising industry.

We would like to encourage all IAB members to support this initiative as we work together to transform our industry and, in turn, our nation.

If you are a digital media and marketing student currently studying towards a digital qualification, you are eligible to enter. Please complete this form and submit your answers, references, and entry by 18 July 2021. Your nomination will then be reviewed by the IAB SA Front Row Committee and the IAB SA Front Row Advisory Committee. All successful entrants will be notified via email by Tuesday 27th July, with all winners announced at the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards on Thursday 29 July 2021.

To be sure you receive notifications of Front Row events and other IAB SA initiatives, please subscribe here.

For more information on Front Row 2021, or how to partner on the programme, contact IAB SA CEO Paula Hulley, by e-mailing ten.asbai@aluap.

IAB South Africa
The IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: Front Row, IAB SA, Interactive Advertising Bureau SA, Oupa Monamodi, Motshidisi Mokoena

Related

#IABInsightSeries: Purpose-driven marketing2 Jul 2021
United StationsA new era for audio streaming30 Jun 2021
Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor launches new platform: "The future of OOH"24 Jun 2021
IAB South Africa3 industry trailblazers join IAB SA executive board18 Jun 2021
IAB South AfricaDemand for digital media during the pandemic results in accelerated growth11 Jun 2021
IAB South AfricaIAB Y-Council x Future Masters10 May 2021
IAB South Africa2021 Bookmarks Awards Jury share insights on state of digital28 Apr 2021
Machine_Machine_ sees 3 top talents selected to judge at the 2021 Bookmarks Awards23 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz