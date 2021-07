Anticipation builds ahead of the IAB Bookmark Awards 2021! Watch, enter or win

In celebrating 13 years of Moving the Industry Forward, which is this year's theme, the IAB Bookmarks has collaborated with 13 advertising experts to share some of the innovations and insights that have contributed to the success of digital marketing excellence. The video, launched on digital channels, provides interesting learning on how the creative marketing industry has navigated, cultivated and developed a marketing mix which has, through various campaigns, built impact for various brands and its consumers.

Chief creative officer of Avatar, Veli Ngubane; senior copywriter of VMLY&R, Nondumiso Petlele; Jarred Mailer-Lyons, digital strategist of The Media shop; co-managing director of Joe Public, Mpume Ngobese; and digital learning expert of Digify Africa, Nomacala Mpeta, are amongst the 13 professionals featured.With just one week left, the IAB team and its partners are building excitement and promoting noteworthy initiatives around Bookmarks '21, set for 29 July 2021. Its Front Row programme has also opened registrations for young talented black digital media and marketing students and creatives to gain access to relevant industry resources. This opportunity runs alongside the Bookmark Awards and shares in its purpose of, through transformation.Both the Front Row and the Bookmark Awards inspire and educate the industry about the power of brand-building through creative digital executions.Successful digital marketing students who entered and submitted their forms by the 23 July closing date will be notified via email by Wednesday, 28 July, with all winners to be announced at the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards on Thursday, 29 July 2021.Through the IAB social media platforms, various thrilling competitions are in place. Amongst some of the exciting prizes to be won are a celebrate-from-home kit with headsets, energy beverages, coffee set and tickets to watch the awards. Other wins include Google Play, Apple Store and Uber Eats vouchers. For more information on how to stand a chance to win these fun prizes follow @iab_sa on Twitter and Instagram.The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards are powered by DStv Media Sales and brought to you by Accenture Interactive, 24.com, Everlytic, Google, Joe Public, Tractor Outdoor, ABSA, iProspect, Bizcommunity, Mediamark, Vodamedia, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, and Digital Marketing Aptitude Test (DMAT).To book your ticket to attend the #Bookmarks2021 Virtual Awards show visit: www.thebookmarks.co.za Nolwandle TenzaThe Bookmarks are a crucial part of IAB SA’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. IAB SA membership comprises more than 150 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for enabling excellence in digital marketing focusing on identifying and targeting audiences, delivering and optimising campaigns to these audiences and the innovation and selling of such activities. The non-profit, non-government, trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, publishers and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing.