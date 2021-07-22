Anticipation builds ahead of the IAB Bookmark Awards 2021! Watch, enter or win

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
More IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit news...Submit news
Most Read
Show more
WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro DomeWeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
Ticketpro Dome to close after being soldRX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riotsTFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
The state of social media in South Africa2020 proved to be a tumultuous year for advertising. Overnight, budgets were cut, strategies were changed, and priorities were re-looked - but some platforms fared better than others. Richard Lord
Mr Price purchase of Yuppiechef gets the go-aheadSouth Africa's Competition Tribunal has approved the sale of Yuppiechef to the Mr Price Group.
WATCH: Sivuka Youth offers inspiration and guidance, helping SA youth find their voice in the world of workSivuka Youth is a South African youth development partner addressing the far too large unemployment gap in SA through novel youth coaching, work readiness training and recruitment for youth. In this BizTakeouts interview Ashalia Maharajh, the founder and director of Sivuka Youth, discusses the company's introspective, self-first approach to fundamental topics to develop SA's youth and tackle unemployment. Sivuka Youth
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Anticipation builds ahead of the IAB Bookmark Awards 2021! Watch, enter or win
In celebrating 13 years of Moving the Industry Forward, which is this year's theme, the IAB Bookmarks has collaborated with 13 advertising experts to share some of the innovations and insights that have contributed to the success of digital marketing excellence. The video, launched on digital channels, provides interesting learning on how the creative marketing industry has navigated, cultivated and developed a marketing mix which has, through various campaigns, built impact for various brands and its consumers.
Chief creative officer of Avatar, Veli Ngubane; senior copywriter of VMLY&R, Nondumiso Petlele; Jarred Mailer-Lyons, digital strategist of The Media shop; co-managing director of Joe Public, Mpume Ngobese; and digital learning expert of Digify Africa, Nomacala Mpeta, are amongst the 13 professionals featured.
With just one week left, the IAB team and its partners are building excitement and promoting noteworthy initiatives around Bookmarks '21, set for 29 July 2021. Its Front Row programme has also opened registrations for young talented black digital media and marketing students and creatives to gain access to relevant industry resources. This opportunity runs alongside the Bookmark Awards and shares in its purpose of Moving the Industry Forward, through transformation.
Both the Front Row and the Bookmark Awards inspire and educate the industry about the power of brand-building through creative digital executions.
Successful digital marketing students who entered and submitted their forms by the 23 July closing date will be notified via email by Wednesday, 28 July, with all winners to be announced at the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards on Thursday, 29 July 2021.
Through the IAB social media platforms, various thrilling competitions are in place. Amongst some of the exciting prizes to be won are a celebrate-from-home kit with headsets, energy beverages, coffee set and tickets to watch the awards. Other wins include Google Play, Apple Store and Uber Eats vouchers. For more information on how to stand a chance to win these fun prizes follow @iab_sa on Twitter and Instagram.
The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards are powered by DStv Media Sales and brought to you by Accenture Interactive, 24.com, Everlytic, Google, Joe Public, Tractor Outdoor, ABSA, iProspect, Bizcommunity, Mediamark, Vodamedia, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, and Digital Marketing Aptitude Test (DMAT).
To book your ticket to attend the #Bookmarks2021 Virtual Awards show visit: www.thebookmarks.co.za.
Press contact
Nolwandle Tenza
az.oc.aidemhtor@iloN
About the IAB Bookmark Awards
The Bookmarks are a crucial part of IAB SA’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. IAB SA membership comprises more than 150 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for enabling excellence in digital marketing focusing on identifying and targeting audiences, delivering and optimising campaigns to these audiences and the innovation and selling of such activities. The non-profit, non-government, trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, publishers and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. For more information on the Bookmark Awards, click here.
The IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
- Anticipation builds ahead of the IAB Bookmark Awards 2021! Watch, enter or win22 Jul 15:07
- IAB SA calls on young, black, digital media and marketing students to enter the career-making Front Row 202113 Jul 13:49
- Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards12 Jul 09:38
- #Bookmarks2021: All the finalists21 Jun 18:30
- 3 industry trailblazers join IAB SA executive board18 Jun 08:51
Read more: digital marketing, Bookmark Awards, IAB South Africa, Veli Ngubane, Jarred Mailer-Lyons, Mpume Ngobese, Nomacala Mpeta
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.