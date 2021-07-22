A brilliant new online puzzle platform launches in SA

Puzzle fans across the country know there's one brand that brings you the best if you're looking for a crossword fix. Now You brings you one of its most popular puzzle content on a digital platform for the first time.
In a first for South Africa, you can now play large and small format crosswords online along with word searches, codebreakers and sudokus. And in line with its native digital format, there are interactive elements like video clues to make the challenge even more interesting.
The convenience is unmatched. You can play on your phone, tablet or computer – all you need is an internet connection to play one of the many available packages. There are a few free puzzles to play to get a feel for how it works. You
has always been home to the best puzzle content in SA through its weekly print edition and special interest crossword, word search and codebreaker magazines. Fans can expect the same standards from its digital offering, which can be found by visiting youpuzzles.co.za
.You
’s digital puzzle platform has a few incredible features that are not to be missed:
- Play with a friend – banish those loneliness blues by completing a puzzle with someone else, no matter where in the world they are. As long as you’re both signed up to the same puzzle package, you can make the most of playing online together.
- Save to play later – you won’t lose a whole game if you don’t have time to complete it in one go.
- Time yourself – find your personal best (then beat it!) by watching the timer on your puzzle.
- Helpful hints – if you get stuck you can reveal a letter or word to get you going.
“This new puzzle platform is the natural evolution and enhancement of our already popular print offering,” says You
editorial director Charlene Rolls. “I love that it’s something I can do quickly on my phone in between meetings or while I’m waiting for the kettle to boil. A lovely bit of escapism from the humdrum of everyday life.”
You can buy different types of puzzle packages – or buy a gift voucher for the puzzle fan in your life. Visit youpuzzles.co.za
for more on this hot new digital offering.
“You
and Huisgenoot
have been trendsetters in this space for years and it’s only fitting that these brands take the lead in introducing crosswords to the digital generation,” says Nerisa Coetzee, head of Media24 Lifestyle. Coetzee is pleased to be working with internationally renowned Amuse Labs, one of the world’s top digital puzzle platforms, to bring youpuzzles.co.za to the South African market.
Enquiries: az.oc.uoy@stcejorp