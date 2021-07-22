Park Advertising launches digital performance unit, Lucid Media

Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.

This is according to the group managing irector of Park Advertising, Chris Botha. “Our new digital performance unit called Lucid Media is the response to an increasing client need for a more focused and competitive digital service across our Group. Lucid media will service our businesses across the Nahana Group including The MediaShop, Meta Media, FCB, HelloFCB, HelloComputer, Weber Shandwick and McCann 1886.Lucid Media is headed by Yvette Gengan who stresses that this new business unit will assist the current need in the market and is the future of not only the Nahana Group, but the entire industry. Gengan joins Lucid from The MediaShop where she managed the digital media and strategy for some of the agency’s global brands and headed up the Paid Social Division of a previous agency.Gengan’s extensive experience in performance marketing across the financial, banking, retail and FMCG categories stands her in good stead for the position. “I’m extremely excited to share the news of our new performance media unit. Performance media is what I am passionate about, and I feel incredibly lucky to be able to partner with our agencies to bring this vision to life.The digital media industry is progressing in a very specific direction and as agencies it is our responsibility to offer the right solutions to our clients. Lucid Media will focus on driving growth and performance for our clients in a more deliberate way by building a strong team and working closely with our global networks on tech, data, and creative performance. Bringing together our media, ad ops and data specialists across the Nahana Group into one unit will be the driving force of Lucid Media.”Botha adds: “We will be able to apply best practice technology and methodology to all our clients, giving them a step ahead in this area. We are really excited about the future of this unit. This move will align and deliver an enhanced quality offering to our clients.”