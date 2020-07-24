Boomerang - making WhatsApp fast and affordable

A powerful new consumer-centric business tool has officially launched. Enter Boomerang for WhatsApp API.
Created to reduce the cost and time needed to launch a WhatsApp bot, this no-code flow builder is the first of its kind in South Africa, and brings to market a truly user-friendly platform that makes it easy for everyone to access previously hard to reach WhatsApp bot technology. And the cherry on top? You can build it yourself in under 30 minutes, without a developer.
Over 100 WhatsApp bots have been built on Boomerang by some of the biggest brands in South Africa; including V&A Waterfront and Cash Crusaders.
Boomerang is aimed at corporates and big brands who are looking for mobile solutions to help them better reach their audiences, while at the same time ensuring an engaging and amazing customer experience.
The platform seamlessly powers lines that are registered with Clickatell, Messenger People and many other official WhatsApp partners.
Boomerang pricing starts from around R6,800 per month, and this includes:
The flow builder
Five hours of FREE training
One linked line
And access to premium features
Extra support costs start at R3,120 per month, and both costs scale depending on your build and support requirements.
There is a lot to get excited about with this progressive fast-to-market product. With its comprehensive set of features including a drag and drop interface, rich media, advanced integrations, valuable insights and templates - marketers and businesses can easily leverage Boomerang to create unique service opportunities.
Are you ready to see how Boomerang can elevate your business and improve your customers’ lives? Reach out to us at www.boomerang.co.za and we’ll schedule a live demo of our bot builder.
WhatsApp Demo
And if you would like to interact with our demo line:
1) Send 'Hi' to +49 8988997127 2) Or scan the QR code below
Want to get started? Simply head to our website and fill in our contact form or email any questions you may have to and we'll get back to you.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.