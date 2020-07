A powerful new consumer-centric business tool has officially launched. Enter Boomerang for WhatsApp API.

az.oc.syshcet@ofni

Created to reduce the cost and time needed to launch a, thisis the first of its kind in South Africa, and brings to market a truly user-friendly platform that makes it easy for everyone to access previously hard to reach WhatsApp bot technology. And the cherry on top? You can build it yourself in under 30 minutes, without a developer.Overon Boomerang by some of the biggest brands in South Africa; including V&A Waterfront and Cash Crusaders. Boomerang is aimed at corporates and big brands who are looking for mobile solutions to help them better reach their audiences, while at the same time ensuring an engaging and amazing customer experience.The platform seamlessly powers lines that are registered with Clickatell, Messenger People and many other official WhatsApp partners.Boomerang pricing starts from, and this includes:Extra support costs start at R3,120 per month, and both costs scale depending on your build and support requirements.There is a lot to get excited about with this progressive fast-to-market product. With its comprehensive set of features including a drag and drop interface, rich media, advanced integrations, valuable insights and templates - marketers and businesses can easily leverage Boomerang to create unique service opportunities.Are you ready to see how Boomerang can elevate your business and improve your customers’ lives? Reach out to us at www.boomerang.co.za and we’ll schedule aof our bot builder.And if you would like to interact with our demo line:1)to +49 89889971272) Or scan the QR code belowSimply head to our website and fill in our contact form or email any questions you may have toand we'll get back to you.