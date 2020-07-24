KnowYourPlace with the Sowetan

Brave Group is proud to announce Sowetan's #KnowYourPlace creative campaign, conceptualised and developed by House of Brave.
House of Brave is Brave Group’s full-service advertising brand specialist agency, and the #KnowYourPlace campaign, a first for the agency’s Arena Holdings client, is a story of South Africa’s history through the eyes of the Sowetan and its readers.
Thibedi Meso, executive creative director at Brave Group, says the campaign was developed with the intention to highlight the progressive power of knowledge, information, and knowing. Knowing your place, growing from there and making an impact.
“The central concept of the campaign was premised on an insight that in the past, Sowetan’s readers were deprived of information, denied access and told what they can and cannot do. We wanted to highlight the achievements of South Africa’s well-known, globally successful Black ambassadors, by contrasting today’s images with negative stereotypes that they have fought against in the past. The goal here is to inspire the next generation of changemakers to remain resolute in their pursuit of greatness; to know that no matter what anyone has to say, only they can determine and know their place in the world.”
Nwabisa Makunga, editor of the Sowetan, says: “#KnowYourPlace is a bold campaign that makes a statement, and we wanted to reflect the bravery of South African country’s ambassadors by emphasising the value of their achievements against narratives that historically were aiming to put them down and into an inferior place; and how the Sowetan, since 1981, has been there to report the stories that showcase how far our country has come.”
The Sowetan is a daily, English-language newspaper that was established in 1981 as a liberation struggle publication. It serves a proudly South African readership with news, sport, lifestyle and entertainment content, published Monday to Friday. In the first few years of the publication, many people mistakenly assumed the paper carried news only from Soweto, but today the paper is one of the largest newspapers in South Africa, with a diverse readership and massive online presence through SowetanLIVE.
“For almost 40 years Sowetan has told the story of South African life, from Soweto to Khayelitsha, KwaMashu to Polokwane. It is synonymous in expression with those seeking to raise their voice, demanding a just and equal society and a shot at pursuing their dreams,” Makunga says.
The campaign launched on 19 July with a 60-second online film, optimised for both social and digital media – you can view the commercial here:
The Brave Group is an assembly of specialist marketing and communication companies that work independently or as a group to guide clients towards more interesting, braver solutions to business challenges.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.