Marketing & Media Newspapers
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

HelmIncubetaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaAsk AfrikaBrave GroupBET SoftwareOgilvy South AfricaTractor OutdoorIAB South AfricaJacaranda FMHoward AudioKantarMultiChoiceDentsuHappy FridayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Newspapers News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Revamped Sowetan aims to make news more engaging and accessible

    29 Nov 2024
    29 Nov 2024
    After decades as a staple in South African homes, Sowetan is turning a fresh page. The newspaper has revealed a revamped print edition, blending its longstanding commitment to bold, community-driven reporting with a modern, reader-friendly design.
    Revamped Sowetan aims to make news more engaging and accessible

    More engaging

    The changes aim to make navigating the news easier and more engaging, reflecting a commitment to delivering stories that matter. The new layout offers a sharper focus on clarity, integrating visual storytelling and data-driven features to help readers grasp complex topics at a glance.

    An expanded personal finance section recognises the growing need for practical advice on navigating economic challenges. By breaking down financial concepts, Sowetan hopes to empower readers to make informed choices for themselves and their families.

    SA culture

    The refreshed edition also celebrates South Africa’s rich culture, with updated lifestyle, entertainment, and sports pages capturing the vibrancy of local music, fashion, and sporting achievements.

    "We’ve also made big moves to enhance our personal finance coverage. We know that financial literacy is crucial for upward mobility, and we want to give you the tools to make informed decisions about your money, future and your family’s well-being – breaking down complex subjects into simple, actionable insights," it said in a statement. "But let’s not forget … life is also about living fully and loudly. Our refreshed lifestyle, entertainment and sports pages celebrate the things that make SA culture unique – from music and fashion to the latest sports news and celebrity gossip. It’s all here, packaged in a way that makes it easy for you to stay informed and entertained."

    The Sowetan was founded in 1981 as a liberation struggle newspaper.

    Read more: newspaper, branding, Sowetan, revamped
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz