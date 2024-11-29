Revamped Sowetan aims to make news more engaging and accessible

More engaging

The changes aim to make navigating the news easier and more engaging, reflecting a commitment to delivering stories that matter. The new layout offers a sharper focus on clarity, integrating visual storytelling and data-driven features to help readers grasp complex topics at a glance.

An expanded personal finance section recognises the growing need for practical advice on navigating economic challenges. By breaking down financial concepts, Sowetan hopes to empower readers to make informed choices for themselves and their families.

SOWETAN GETS A NEW LOOK | From Friday, we’re bringing you a more dynamic and visually engaging experience. We’ve reimagined our design to make reading quicker and more enjoyable, while still upholding the bold storytelling Sowetan is known for. #SowetanRefreshed pic.twitter.com/GLPjheyFZk — Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 28, 2024

SA culture

The refreshed edition also celebrates South Africa’s rich culture, with updated lifestyle, entertainment, and sports pages capturing the vibrancy of local music, fashion, and sporting achievements.

"We’ve also made big moves to enhance our personal finance coverage. We know that financial literacy is crucial for upward mobility, and we want to give you the tools to make informed decisions about your money, future and your family’s well-being – breaking down complex subjects into simple, actionable insights," it said in a statement. "But let’s not forget … life is also about living fully and loudly. Our refreshed lifestyle, entertainment and sports pages celebrate the things that make SA culture unique – from music and fashion to the latest sports news and celebrity gossip. It’s all here, packaged in a way that makes it easy for you to stay informed and entertained."

The Sowetan was founded in 1981 as a liberation struggle newspaper.