Give Back Friday at Wellness Warehouse

South Africa's leading natural health retailer, Wellness Warehouse, is harnessing the popularity of Black Friday on the global retail calendar to contribute to reforestation in sub-Saharan Africa this year.

In addition to promoting conscious consumerism through their extensive offering of eco-friendly products, they will be planting 400 trees through Greenpop in honour of the occasion.

Wellness Warehouse has planted over 600 trees with the organisation to date, and look forward to their contribution exceeding 1,000 trees after their Give Back Friday contribution.

In addition to this, they are encouraging shoppers to join the treevolution in the simplest possible way – by scanning the QR code below to donate directly, or by choosing the Greenpop donation option at checkout when shopping Wellness online. The goal is to double their contribution with the help of shoppers, planting 800 trees in November.

A longstanding Wellness Warehouse Green Journey partner, Greenpop is a non-profit organisation on a mission to plant trees, green communities, and empower environmental stewards. Their award-winning work focuses on restoring ecosystems and empowering environmental stewards through forest restoration, urban greening, food gardening, and environmental awareness projects across sub-Saharan Africa. Founded in 2010, they have planted over 200,000 trees and inspired over 356,000 active citizens across South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, and Tanzania.

While enjoying up to 60% in savings on best-in-class, eco-friendly, natural health and lifestyle products this Black Friday weekend, Wellness Warehouse customers are encouraged to make this period even more rewarding by giving back to the earth that makes it all possible.

Scan the QR code: Donate to Greenpop this Give Back Friday:

