Moonchild serves a dash of madness with creatives

There is method to the madness, so goes the adage. A new TV show hosted by the colourful and irreverent Moonchild Sanelly zooms in on the lives of South Africa's most prolific artists and entertainers with the premise of peeling off the layers to get to the madness that drives creatives who see the world differently.

Coming to BET Africa channel 129, from Friday, 30 July 2021 at 9.30pm,gets to the essence of what makes artists tick. The show offers a fresh perspective on everyday issues seen through the lens of talented artists. Over 10 episodes the guests of the show, fresh faces and veterans alike, will address various important topics, some of which include: patriarchy, black love, gender identities and binary, long drops, toxicity in relationships, and navigating the entertainment industry in a Covid world.The dynamic and sharp-witted Moonchild keeps her guests on their toes as she unpacks the core of what makes them successful. Armed with a unique deck of Madness Method cards, carefully curated to arrest the attention of both guests and at-home audiences, Moonchild is a powerhouse on-screen.Moonchild has fast gained her a reputation as South Africa’s most unique performer. She brings her wit and no-holds barred attitude to the programme. From her signature blue hair, to her own brand of electro-pop-ghetto-funk music, dance and performance, Moonchild is best placed to get beneath the guest’s skin.The show also introduces The Masked Mixologist, a new and promising character on South Africa’s entertainment scene. The liquid alchemist whips up tantalising whisky cocktails, which contributes to the conviviality of the show.Moonchild will engage in candid interviews with 10 enigmatic creatives over a glass of Scottish Leader whisky. By way of short snippets, audiences will be teased to guess the guest for the week ahead and will only find out if they were right when each guest is revealed every Friday night over the 10 weeks.The viewers will walk away enriched from learning from the journeys of these edgy and influential entertainment figures.The project is shot on location around Johannesburg’s most impressive landmarks like the iconic Eyethu Theatre in Soweto; the unmissable Soweto Towers; Market Theatre, the home of South Africa’s protest theatre; the posh Katy’s Palace in Sandton; and the vibrant Newtown Music Factory. These venues frame the spectacular Johannesburg skyline and foreground the city of gold where artistic dreams are born and flourish.Director of the show Jon Savage shared: “Madness Method is not only one of the coolest projects I've ever been involved with, it's one of the coolest shows you will see on TV this year. It's an irreverent talk show that breaks all conventions, is full of surprises and platforms the most raw and real discussions you'll ever hear from your favourite celebrities. Moonchild was born to host this show, and she's supported by a special deck of unique cards to create a brand new Madness Method card game that takes the conversation into unknown territory, a masked mixologist, a set made out of a suitcase and a bottle of Scottish Leader. Also, the guest list is a secret. Each week we release clues and you have to guess who's coming. Wicked viewing. I love it!”Lynsay Sampson, marketing manager at Scottish Leader remarked: “Madness Method has created a platform to showcase interesting, colourful characters who have chosen a different path. We trust that viewers and fans will be inspired to live their truth whatever it may be. Scottish Leader strives to create a safe, inclusive, non-prejudice environment where people feel free to be themselves at our events and experience platforms.”Madness Method starts on BET Africa on Friday, 30 July 2021 at 9.30pm.