Hunter's presents The Moonga K. Experience: A celebration of abafostayo spirit

Hunter's proudly presents The Moonga K. Experience, a one-of-a-kind celebration that spotlights a new wave of South African musical talent, and a determined and rising star, with the unmistakable spirit of Uk’fosta.

Scheduled for 28 June 2024, at the Untitled Basement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, this event reflects Hunter's dedication to refreshing the music scene and supporting emerging talent.

Hunter’s and Moonga K. first joined forces when Moonga K. was featured as the lead in the brand’s television commercial to launch its Abafostayo campaign. For this collaboration, Moonga K. composed and performed a brand new song embodying the enduring spirit of Abafostayo. The lyrics included a reference to Abafostayo:

"I believe.... in me

I'm ready to find myself tonight

Ready to re-design my life

Nobody can compare to me

I'm a work of art, don't you see?

I daydream all the time

Do you like seeing the stars at night?

'Cause I do

And I will follow them, too"

Hunter’s believes in honouring those who chase their dreams with passion and determination, like Moonga K., who exemplifies resilience and perseverance. A singer, songwriter, activist, producer, creative director, actor, model, poet, educator and sociologist: there are many fields in which the two-time Sama nominee excel in. As a rising star in the music industry, Moonga K. embodies the ethos of Abafostayo, making him the perfect partner for this refreshing experience.

Lynsay Sampson, Hunter's marketing manager, states, "Hunter's is proud to support Moonga K.’s first show in two years, taking his talent to the people and, showcasing our commitment to artists who strive for success. The Moonga K. Experience is more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of grit and passion."

“Join us in raising a Hunter’s to Moonga K. and all who embody the spirit of determination,” concluded Sampson.

