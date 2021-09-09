Industries

Investment & Philanthropy News South Africa

100+ mentors unite to help rebuild livelihoods post-unrest

9 Sep 2021
In response to South Africa's record-high unemployment rate and the July 2021 social unrest, weFix co-CEOs Malcom Daitz and Ariel Kolin are helping rebuild the livelihoods of affected South Africans through a partnership with Restore SA.
Members of a private security company at a looted shopping mall in Vosloorus, Gauteng, 14 July 2021. | Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
The Restore SA initiative, started by Joshua Cox of Fix Forward, focuses on connecting entrepreneurs whose businesses were looted or damaged with volunteer mentors offering support and guidance to begin to rebuild and repair the damage that has occurred.

To date, more than 100 volunteers have joined the initiative with more expected in the coming weeks. The Restore SA initiative not only aims to provide support in the short-term, but will continue to assist the businesses on an ongoing basis through the help of its mentors.

Connecting business owners with mentors


Small business owners and mentors can register on the initiative’s website. Business owners are required to create a profile and describe the sort of support they need. Volunteers will then browse these profiles and select which business they are able to support.

Restore SA will send contact details to both the volunteer and business owner for them to connect. Each small business that signs up will receive one to two hours of free mentorship per week for at least two months.

WeFix has also committed funding towards the initiative by dedicating 10% of the value of each of its trade-in received Restore SA fund. The fund will be managed by a partner NPO, Ranyaka Community Transformation, who will identify the businesses needing support and oversee the disbursement of funds.

Restore SA founder, Joshua Cox, commented: “The informal economy employs millions of people and in a country plagued by high levels of unemployment, we need these affected businesses to rebuild and prosper. Across the nation, South Africans are heartbroken at the devastation which has unfolded. Men and women with various skills want to support these business owners as they rebuild.”
humanitarian, philanthropy, SMMEs, small business, volunteer work, weFix

